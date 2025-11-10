Mumbai, entire Uttar Pradesh put on red alert after Red Fort car blast

Entire Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra's Mumbai have been put on alert after the blast in a car near Gate no 1 of the Red Fort or Lal Quila Metro station in Delhi that killed at least eight people and left several others injured. Emergency services personnel at the spot after a blast occurred in a parked car near Red Fort, in Delhi, Monday(PTI)

Delhi was also immediately put on a high alert after the explosion, cause of which is yet to be ascertained.

Uttar Pradesh ADG Law and Order Amitabh Yash said that the DGP has issued instructions to all senior officials in Uttar Pradesh to increase security at sensitive religious sites, sensitive districts, and border areas.

“All security agencies have also been alerted. Police in all districts of Uttar Pradesh have been put on alert. An order was issued from Lucknow to increase patrols and checks in sensitive areas,” ANI quoted ADG Amitabh Yash as saying.

The Delhi Fire Department said it received a call regarding the blast in a car parked near the Lal Quila Metro Station Gate No 1 at around 7:05 pm on Monday.

The Red Fort is situated in the Old Delhi area, near Chandni Chowk, a very busy shopping place which sees heavier footfall during the festive and wedding seasons.

Several fire engines rushed to the scene after the blast, videos and images of which showed vehicles engulfed and panic on the road.

Witnesses said body parts could be seen scattered near the site of the explosion which was heard even at ITO, which is a few kilometres away.

The fire, officials said, was brought under control by 7.29 pm.

"Six cars, two erickshaws and one autorickshaw were gutted in the fire," PTI news agency quoted a fire department official.

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had reportedly reached the spot.