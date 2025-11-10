Vehicles engulfed, shattered windows, chaos: Chilling videos show Red Fort car blast aftermath

Delhi's Red Fort area was rocked by an explosion that occurred near the Lal Qila Metro Station on Monday, damaging some vehicles and killing at least one person. The aftermath of the Red Fort explosion was caught on camera.(HT/Sanjeev Verma)

The blast occurred in a car near Gate Number 1 of the Metro station, after which three to four other vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage. Eight people have been confirmed to have died in the explosion, while 12 others have been injured.

Multiple casualties have been brought to the LNJP hospital due to the blast.

The authorities have sounded a high alert in Delhi after the explosion. Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh have also been put on high alert.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, the explosion triggered fires in three to four vehicles. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot as police cordoned off the area and issued a high alert across the city.

Delhi Police has restricted Entry and exit of Gate numbers 1 & 4 at Lal Qila. However, Delhi Metro services are running normally throughout the entire network.

According to the latest information, seven fire tenders have been dispatched to the location after the call was received at 7:05 PM.

"The car in front of me was about two feet away. I don’t know whether there was a bomb in it or something else, but it exploded. It was a Swift Dzire car," an auto driver, who got injured due to the blast, told PTI.