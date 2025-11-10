Red Fort blast LIVE: 8 dead, Delhi on high alert after explosion in car
Red Fort blast LIVE: The Delhi Fire Services received a call regarding the explosion, near the Lal Qila Metro Station Gate No. 1.
Red Fort blast LIVE: The Delhi Fire Services received a call regarding the explosion, near the Lal Qila Metro Station Gate No 1, at around 7 pm. Eight deaths have been confirmed in the explosion, the cause of which is yet to be ascertained, with 12 others sustaining injuries. The blast took place in a car near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday evening. Several other vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage in the explosion....Read More
The area was cordoned off following the explosion. A team from the special cell of the Delhi police, and the DIG CRPF, have also arrived at the site of the explosion to assess the damage caused.
What did eyewitnesses say?
Eyewitnesses said they had “never heard such a loud explosion”. "I fell three times due to the explosion. It felt as if we were all going to die..." a local shopkeeper said.
Another eyewitness, recounting the moments after the explosion near Red Fort, said he saw body parts on the road. "...When we came near, we saw body parts spread on the road. No one could figure out what happened," the local said, adding that several cars were also damaged.
An eyewitness said that after the explosion, he saw body parts on the road, saying people were “shocked”. “When we saw someone's hand on the road, we were absolutely shocked. I can't explain it in words,” the local told ANI news agency.
DIG CRPF Kishor Prasad, after he reached the site of the explosion, said it was “too early to say anything.” The DIG told reporters he was just “going to the site.”
An auto driver who sustained injuries in the blast near the Red Fort said the car which exploded was two feet away from him. “The car in front of me was about two feet away. I don’t know whether there was a bomb in it or something else, but it exploded. It was a Swift Dzire car,” he told PTI news agency.
At least eight people have died and 12 others sustained injuries after an explosion in a vehicle near the Red Fort. The car was parked near Gate 1 of the Lal Qila metro station.
A team from the special cell of the Delhi police has arrived at the site of the explosion to assess the damage caused. Seven fire tenders had earlier been rushed to the spot after a call regarding the explosion was received around 7 pm.
An eyewitness, recounting the moments after the explosion near Red Fort, said he saw body parts on the road. ""...When we came near, we saw body parts spread on the road. No one could figure out what happened," the local said, adding that several cars were also damaged.
15 people were taken to the Lok Nayak Hospital, eight of whom succumbed to their injuries, ANI quoted the hospital as saying. Three people are in a serious condition, while one is stable, ANI reported
The Delhi fire department said a call was received regarding an explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station in the evening, following which three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage.
A total of 7 fire tenders reached the spot after the explosion, according to the DFS. A team from the Delhi Police Special Cell has also reached the spot.
A local shopkeeper who was present near the site of the explosion, which took place near the Red Fort, said he had never heard “such a loud explosion” in his life. "I fell three times due to the explosion. It felt as if we were all going to die..." he told ANI news agency.
At least one person has died in the explosion which took place in a car near the Red Fort on Monday evening. Following the explosion, seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, according to an official. The area was cordoned off following the explosion.
