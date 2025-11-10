Red Fort blast LIVE: 8 dead, Delhi on high alert after explosion in car

Live

Red Fort blast LIVE: The area was cordoned off following the explosion.

Red Fort blast LIVE: The Delhi Fire Services received a call regarding the explosion, near the Lal Qila Metro Station Gate No 1, at around 7 pm. Eight deaths have been confirmed in the explosion, the cause of which is yet to be ascertained, with 12 others sustaining injuries. The blast took place in a car near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday evening. Several other vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage in the explosion. The area was cordoned off following the explosion. A team from the special cell of the Delhi police, and the DIG CRPF, have also arrived at the site of the explosion to assess the damage caused. What did eyewitnesses say? Eyewitnesses said they had "never heard such a loud explosion". "I fell three times due to the explosion. It felt as if we were all going to die..." a local shopkeeper said. Another eyewitness, recounting the moments after the explosion near Red Fort, said he saw body parts on the road. "...When we came near, we saw body parts spread on the road. No one could figure out what happened," the local said, adding that several cars were also damaged.

