    Red Fort blast LIVE: 8 dead, Delhi on high alert after explosion in car

    By HT News Desk
    Updated on: Nov 10, 2025 8:24:55 PM IST

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 10, 2025 8:23:52 PM IST

    Red Fort blast LIVE: ‘ Saw someone’s hand on road,' says eyewitness

    An eyewitness said that after the explosion, he saw body parts on the road, saying people were “shocked”. “When we saw someone's hand on the road, we were absolutely shocked. I can't explain it in words,” the local told ANI news agency.

    Nov 10, 2025 8:21:51 PM IST

    Red Fort blast LIVE: ‘Too early to say anything,’ says DIG CRPF as he reached site

    DIG CRPF Kishor Prasad, after he reached the site of the explosion, said it was “too early to say anything.” The DIG told reporters he was just “going to the site.”

    Nov 10, 2025 8:18:38 PM IST

    Red Fort blast LIVE: Car which exploded was two feet away, says auto driver

    An auto driver who sustained injuries in the blast near the Red Fort said the car which exploded was two feet away from him. “The car in front of me was about two feet away. I don’t know whether there was a bomb in it or something else, but it exploded. It was a Swift Dzire car,” he told PTI news agency.

    Nov 10, 2025 8:12:39 PM IST

    Red Fort blast LIVE: 8 dead, 12 injured in the explosion

    At least eight people have died and 12 others sustained injuries after an explosion in a vehicle near the Red Fort. The car was parked near Gate 1 of the Lal Qila metro station.

    Nov 10, 2025 8:08:03 PM IST

    Red Fort blast LIVE: Team from Delhi police special cell arrives at the site of the explosion

    A team from the special cell of the Delhi police has arrived at the site of the explosion to assess the damage caused. Seven fire tenders had earlier been rushed to the spot after a call regarding the explosion was received around 7 pm.

    Nov 10, 2025 8:06:00 PM IST

    Red Fort blast LIVE: Saw body parts lying on road, says eyewitness

    An eyewitness, recounting the moments after the explosion near Red Fort, said he saw body parts on the road. ""...When we came near, we saw body parts spread on the road. No one could figure out what happened," the local said, adding that several cars were also damaged.

    Nov 10, 2025 8:04:08 PM IST

    Red Fort blast LIVE: 15 people taken to Lok Nayak Hospital, three in serious condition

    15 people were taken to the Lok Nayak Hospital, eight of whom succumbed to their injuries, ANI quoted the hospital as saying. Three people are in a serious condition, while one is stable, ANI reported

    Nov 10, 2025 7:57:39 PM IST

    Red Fort blast LIVE: What did Delhi fire department say?

    The Delhi fire department said a call was received regarding an explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station in the evening, following which three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage.

    A total of 7 fire tenders reached the spot after the explosion, according to the DFS. A team from the Delhi Police Special Cell has also reached the spot.

    Nov 10, 2025 7:54:08 PM IST

    Red Fort blast LIVE: ‘Felt we were all going to die,’ says local shopkeeper

    A local shopkeeper who was present near the site of the explosion, which took place near the Red Fort, said he had never heard “such a loud explosion” in his life. "I fell three times due to the explosion. It felt as if we were all going to die..." he told ANI news agency.

    Nov 10, 2025 7:42:52 PM IST

    Red Fort blast LIVE: At least one dead in explosion

    At least one person has died in the explosion which took place in a car near the Red Fort on Monday evening. Following the explosion, seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, according to an official. The area was cordoned off following the explosion.

    Nov 10, 2025 7:34:10 PM IST

    Delhi Car Blast Live: Blast and vehicle fire near Red Fort

    A blast took place in a car near the Lal Qila Metro Station gate 1, also leading to a blaze in vehicles parked nearby. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

