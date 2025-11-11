US Embassy issues security alert after deadly explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: 'Avoid crowds'

The U.S. Embassy in New Delhi has issued a security alert following a high-intensity explosion near the Red Fort on Monday evening that left at least eight people dead and several others injured. Police and security personnel stand at blast site in front of charred vehicles following an explosion near the Red Fort, in the old quarters of Delhi, on November 10, 2025.(AFP)

According to the alert, "On November 10, 2025, a car exploded near the Lal Quila (Red Fort) metro station in central Delhi, India, with local media reporting multiple casualties. While the cause of the explosion is unknown at this time, the Government of India has placed several Indian states on high alert."

The embassy has urged people to -

Avoid the areas surrounding the Red Fort and Chandni Chowk in Delhi. Avoid crowds. Monitor local media for updates. Be aware of your surroundings. Stay alert in locations frequented by tourists.

Also Read: Red Fort blast LIVE: 8 dead; Amit Shah visits spot, states on alert

What we know about the explosion

A powerful blast tore through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station around Monday evening, killing at least eight people. Videos from the scene showed multiple vehicles engulfed in flames.

According to PTI, at least 20 people, including two women, were injured and taken to LNJP Hospital, a few kilometers away.

Police said the car involved in the explosion had three occupants.

“The blast occurred in a moving Hyundai i20 car in which three people were sitting. We have not found any pellet or puncture in the body of the injured, which is unusual in a blast. We are investigating all angles,” a senior police officer told PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah and senior officials following the explosion.

“Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. May the injured recover at the earliest. Those affected are being assisted by authorities,” the Prime Minister said in a post on X.