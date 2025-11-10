Two men detained for link to car that exploded, killed 8 near Delhi's Red Fort

At least two men have been detained after a blast in a car near the Red Fort in Delhi killed eight people on Monday evening, November 10. These men, identified as Salman and Devender, have remained owners of the Hyundai i20 that exploded, and the car's sales history is now being traced to get clues, police said. Security officers inspect the scene of a car explosion near the historic Red Fort in New Delhi, India, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025.(AP)

So far, investigators have not drawn any conclusions related to any terror plot or otherwise.

Sandeep Kumar, a spokesperson for Gurugram Police in Haryana, said the car involved in the blast was originally registered in the name of local resident Salman. It was a white car made in 2013.

“He had sold the vehicle to a man named Devender, a resident of Okhla (Delhi) around one and a half years ago. We have handed over Salman to Delhi Police," he said. Devender has been detained too, Delhi Police officials said.

"Both are being questioned to trace the subsequent sale and establish the complete chain of ownership,” Kumar said.

The spokesperson also said that the car had later been sold to someone in Ambala too, but further details were still being gathered.

Salman is a resident of Shanti Nagar in Gurugram, where he lives with his wife and two children. Due to financial crunch he had sold his car, his wife told reporters, as per information available till 11.30 pm.