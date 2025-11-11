From UAPA, terrorism to explosives: Delhi police lists charges in Red Fort car blast FIR

Just hours after the deadly car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort, which claimed eight lives and left several injured, the Delhi Police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) invoking multiple sections, including those of terrorism and the Explosives Act. Security personnel at the spot after an explosion in a car near the Red Fort, in New Delhi, on Monday.(HT Photo)

The FIR includes Sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), which deal with terrorist acts and the punishment for supporting terrorism, a Delhi Police spokesperson said.

The police also invoked Sections 3 and 4 of the Explosive Substances Act, addressing the illegal possession and use of explosives in the incident.

Eight deaths have been confirmed in the Red Fort car explosion, the cause of which is yet to be ascertained, with 20 others sustaining injuries.

Delhi car blast: What are the charges invoked by the police?

According to Live Law, Section 16 deals with the punishment for a terrorist act that has already taken place. If the act results in death, the person responsible for such an act can face life imprisonment or even the death penalty, along with a fine.

Section 18 of the UAPA, on the other hand, focuses on planning, conspiracy, or helping a terrorist act. Even if the act hasn’t actually happened, anyone who facilitates, advises, incites, or prepares for terrorism can be prosecuted, the publication reported.

In addition, Sections 3 and 4 of the Explosive Substances Act have also been invoked in connection with the Delhi car blast case. These acts address the illegal possession and use of explosives in the incident.

Authorities have also included provisions for murder and attempted murder charges, covering the fatalities and injuries caused by the blast.

Delhi car blast updates

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday, killing at least eight people and gutting several vehicles, officials said.

Police said that the car, in which the blast took place, had three occupants, adding that they are also probing if it was a suicide bomber attack.

At least two men, identified as Salman and Devender, have been detained in connection with the Red Fort blast case. They have been the owners of the Hyundai i20 car that exploded.