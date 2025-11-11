Delhi-NCR railway stations on high alert after Red Fort car blast, dog squads deployed

Hours after a deadly explosion near Delhi's Red Fort killed eight people and left several injured, security has been intensified across all railway stations in the National Capital Region (NCR). Authorities have urged passengers to remain calm and cooperate with security personnel.( HT Photo)

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) stated that they have been working in close coordination with the Government Railway Police (GRP) to enhance vigilance and tighten checks, aiming to prevent any further incidents.

The RPF is on high alert, with strict security arrangements in place at all stations in the Delhi-NCR region.

Major railway stations on alert

The Northern Railway announced on Monday that it has reviewed security arrangements at major stations, including New Delhi, Old Delhi, Anand Vihar, Hazrat Nizamuddin, and Ghaziabad. All possible measures have been taken to enhance security without causing inconvenience to passengers.

"All railway officials and security personnel deployed at these stations are on high alert with strict security arrangements. RPF staffers have been deployed at various points, including station entry gates, exit gates and platforms," Himanshu Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway, told PTI.

"Multiple dog squads have been pressed into service for checking passengers' luggage as well as the premises in and around stations," Upadhyay added.

Additionally, CCTV cameras are being used to closely monitor suspicious activity. Officials said the RPF and GRP are maintaining constant communication to ensure a coordinated security response across the network.

"Anyone displaying suspicious behaviour is being checked thoroughly," a senior railway official added.

Authorities have urged passengers to remain calm and cooperate with security personnel.

Red Fort car blast

The enhanced security comes amid heightened alert across the capital following Monday's explosion, as investigators continue to probe the cause of the blast near the Red Fort.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing at least eight people and gutting several vehicles, officials said.

Union home minister Amit Shah, who visited the explosion site on Monday said that top investigating agencies are probing the blast near the Red Fort with full intensity.

Meanwhile, at least two men, identified as Salman and Devender, have been detained by the police in connection with the explosion which took place in a Hyundai i20 car. The detainees were the past owners of the car that exploded