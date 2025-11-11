Delhi Red Fort Blast Live Updates: Early morning forensic probe near Red Fort day after 8 killed

Live

By

Security officials inspect the site after a car explosion near the historic Red Fort in New Delhi, India, Monday

Delhi Red Fort Blast Live Updates: After Monday evening’s deadly car explosion near the Red Fort, the Forensic Science Laboratory said it will examine collected samples, adding that the nature of the blast should become clearer once the analysis is complete. "The samples will be taken to the laboratory, and after that, only we can make any confirmation...Everything will be known after the examination," FSL Officer Mohamad Wahid was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. As the probe into the last continues, union home minister Amit Shah will be chairing a high-level meeting around 9:30 AM on Tuesday regarding the blast What has the CCTV footage shown? A Hyundai i20 car is believed to have triggered Monday’s deadly blast near the Red Fort and was parked for nearly two hours at a lot adjacent to the monument before it exploded while moving slowly on Netaji Subhash Marg, investigators familiar with the initial probe said on Monday. Home Minister Amit Shah also mentioned the i20 car as the source of Monday's deadly blast. Investigators working on the case, who asked not to be identified, said they used CCTV footage to trace the car’s movement in the final few hours in the build-up to the deadly explosion. They said the footage shows the car, with three occupants, heading from the Daryaganj Market towards the Sunehri Masjid parking lot beside the Red Fort on Shantivan Marg around 4pm. About two hours later, it was seen leaving the parking lot, taking a U-turn near Old Delhi Railway Station, and proceeding towards Lower Subhash Marg. “It was being driven on the Chhata Rail Chowk stretch before taking a U-turn and moving towards Lower Subhash Marg. The footage shows the car slowing down at a signal when the explosion occurred,” said an officer aware of the investigation. All three occupants were killed instantly. The car bore a Haryana registration number and was last registered to a man in Gurugram, but had changed hands several times in recent weeks, another investigator said. What did Delhi police commissioner say? Delhi police commissioner Satish Golcha said that a “slow-moving vehicle stopped at the red light” at around 6.52 pm near the Red Fort. “An explosion happened in that vehicle, and due to the explosion, nearby vehicles were also damaged. All agencies, FSL, NIA, are here...” Golcha said. The commissioner further said that the situation is constantly being monitored, adding that union home minister Shah also contacted the cops, and information is being shared with him regularly. ...Read More

