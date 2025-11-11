Delhi Red Fort Blast Live Updates: Early morning forensic probe near Red Fort day after 8 killed
Delhi Red Fort Blast Live Updates: Following the deadly car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday evening, the Forensic Science Laboratory said that samples will be taken to the laboratory and that a clue regarding the nature of the blast will be known after the examination.
Delhi Red Fort Blast Live Updates: After Monday evening’s deadly car explosion near the Red Fort, the Forensic Science Laboratory said it will examine collected samples, adding that the nature of the blast should become clearer once the analysis is complete. "The samples will be taken to the laboratory, and after that, only we can make any confirmation...Everything will be known after the examination," FSL Officer Mohamad Wahid was quoted as saying by news agency PTI....Read More
As the probe into the last continues, union home minister Amit Shah will be chairing a high-level meeting around 9:30 AM on Tuesday regarding the blast
What has the CCTV footage shown?
A Hyundai i20 car is believed to have triggered Monday’s deadly blast near the Red Fort and was parked for nearly two hours at a lot adjacent to the monument before it exploded while moving slowly on Netaji Subhash Marg, investigators familiar with the initial probe said on Monday. Home Minister Amit Shah also mentioned the i20 car as the source of Monday's deadly blast. Investigators working on the case, who asked not to be identified, said they used CCTV footage to trace the car’s movement in the final few hours in the build-up to the deadly explosion. They said the footage shows the car, with three occupants, heading from the Daryaganj Market towards the Sunehri Masjid parking lot beside the Red Fort on Shantivan Marg around 4pm.
About two hours later, it was seen leaving the parking lot, taking a U-turn near Old Delhi Railway Station, and proceeding towards Lower Subhash Marg.
“It was being driven on the Chhata Rail Chowk stretch before taking a U-turn and moving towards Lower Subhash Marg. The footage shows the car slowing down at a signal when the explosion occurred,” said an officer aware of the investigation. All three occupants were killed instantly.
The car bore a Haryana registration number and was last registered to a man in Gurugram, but had changed hands several times in recent weeks, another investigator said.
What did Delhi police commissioner say?
Delhi police commissioner Satish Golcha said that a “slow-moving vehicle stopped at the red light” at around 6.52 pm near the Red Fort. “An explosion happened in that vehicle, and due to the explosion, nearby vehicles were also damaged. All agencies, FSL, NIA, are here...” Golcha said.
The commissioner further said that the situation is constantly being monitored, adding that union home minister Shah also contacted the cops, and information is being shared with him regularly.
Delhi Red Fort Blast Live Updates: What we know about the suspects so far?
As the probe for the shocking Delhi blast is underway, a fresh photo has emerged, showing a masked man driving the Hyundai i20 car minutes before an explosion ripped through the vehicle. The new visuals are from a parking lot and show a man wearing a black mask driving Hyundai i20 with number plate HR26CE7674.
Delhi Red Fort Blast Live Updates: Several states on high alert
Several parts of the country are on high alert after the massive blast in Delhi on Monday evening. Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Mumbai, Pune and Jammu have been put on alert.
Delhi Red Fort Blast Live Updates: Foreign envoys express solidarity with India
European Union Ambassador to India, along with French and Egyptian ambassadors expressed solidarity with India following the deadly blast near Red Fort on Monday evening that claimed 8 lives.
Delhi Red Fort Blast Live Updates: Delhi Police obtain CCTV footage
As per the CCTV footage obtained by the Delhi Police, the suspect is believed to have been alone at the time of explosion.
Delhi Red Fort Blast Live Updates: How the car used in the Delhi blast changed hands before the explosion
The car used in Monday's explosion had a Haryana registration number and was last registered to a man in Gurugram, but had changed hands several times in recent weeks, according to investigators. According to documents accessed by HT, the car was first registered in 2014 to “Mohd Salman,” a resident of Shanti Nagar in Gurugram, who then sold it to a man identified as “Devender,” who later sold it to someone in Ambala, Haryana. Police have not identified the most recent buyer. Ambala Police have launched a parallel inquiry, while Gurugram Police are assisting other investigating agencies.
Delhi Red Fort Blast Live Updates: Hyundai i20 used in the blast
A Hyundai i20car is believed to have triggered the deadly blast near the Red Fort. The car was parked for nearly two hours at a lot adjacent to the monument before it exploded while moving slowly on Netaji Subhash Marg, investigators familiar with the initial probe said on Monday.Investigators working on the blast told HT that they used CCTV footage to trace the car’s movement in the final few hours in the build-up to the deadly explosion. They said the footage shows the car, with three occupants, heading from the Daryaganj Market towards the Sunehri Masjid parking lot beside the Red Fort on Shantivan Marg around 4pm.
Delhi Red Fort Blast Live Updates: Samples to be taken for forensic exam
The Forensic Science Laboratory said that samples will be taken to the laboratory and that a clue regarding the nature of the blast will be known after the examination, news agency PTI reported. "...The samples will be taken to the laboratory, and after that, only we can make any confirmation...Everything will be known after the examination...," FSL Officer Mohamad Wahid was quoted as saying.