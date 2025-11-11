Who is Dr Umar, man linked to i20 car that exploded near Red Fort?

The car in which an explosion took place near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday evening, killing 13 and injuring over 20, has been traced to a Kashmir-based doctor named Dr Umar-un-Nabi. he NSG team investigate the spot of the blast in a Hyundai i20 car near Red Fort Metro on Monday. (ANI Grab )

Dr Umar's role in the blast is being investigated as he is believed to be the one behind the wheels of the car that exploded near Red Fort on Monday. Follow live updates of the Delhi blast here.

Soon after the deadly blast near Delhi iconic Red Fort, J&K Police carried out overnight raids and picked up six people, including three family members of Umar who was reportedly in contact with the two other doctors from Kashmir arrested after the Faridabad terror module was busted and 2,900kg of explosives were recovered, HT earlier reported.

A senior police official, cited in the report, had said, "“A person linked to the Faridabad module is suspected to have been travelling in the i20 car though the identity of the deceased will only be confirmed after the DNA test.”

Umar is being seen as vital link to the blast at Red Fort as the Hyundai i20 car was bought by him. However, he had been missing since investigation into the Faridabad terror module began. Three of his relatives were picked up for questioning from Koil village in Pulwama district of south Kashmir.

Umar and Faridabad doctor were from same village

HT earlier reported that Umar belonged to the native village in south Kashmir's Pulwama of Dr Muzammil who was arrested after a massive cache of explosives and ammunition was recovered from his rented house in Haryana's Faridabad.

Police have said Umar was likely behind the wheel of the ill-fated Hyundai i20 when it exploded. While the forensic experts are examining the samples collected from the site of explosion, Delhi Police on Tuesday said they had found parts of human body inside the vehicle that exploded near Red Fort.

Tracing the car’s ownership became the key that unlocked the Faridabad connection, police said, adding, “It was a long trail before we reached him (Umar).”

“The car (Hyundai i20) was registered in the name of a man named Salman who revealed he sold it to a man named Devender. Devender was picked up and he said he sold it to a man named Taariq. While we were looking for Taariq, we found that the car was last with Umar,” said one of the investigating officers.

(With inputs from Mir Ehsan in Srinagar)