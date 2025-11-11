CCTV footage shows moment of explosion that killed 13 near Red Fort

A CCTV footage from the Old Delhi area showed, from a distance, the exact moment of explosion that killed at least 13 people near Red Fort on Monday evening. Eyewitnesses, shopkeepers, and those nearby the scene of the blast shared that the explosion was of high intensity, causing windows to shatter and buildings to tremble.(PTI)

The explosion in a car near the Red Fort metro station killed at least 13 people and injured 21 others, according to officials. Authorities are investigating the incident from all angles, with heavy security arrangements in place across the national capital.

The historic Red Fort has been closed to visitors for the next three days, while the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has also closed the Lal Qila Metro Station on the violet line for security reasons.

Eyewitnesses, local vendors and residents near the scene of the blast recalled the horrifying moment and shared how it was of high intensity, causing windows to shatter and buildings to tremble.

CCTV clip shows moment of blast

The CCTV footage posted on X by news agency ANI shows the moment of the explosion from a distance. A bright yellow-orange blast light is seen in the top right corner of the footage.

According to Delhi Police, a slow-moving vehicle stopped at a red light near Red Fort minutes before the blast. Police commissioner Satish Golcha said, "At around 6.52 PM, a slow-moving vehicle stopped at the red light. An explosion happened in that vehicle, and due to the explosion, nearby vehicles were also damaged."

A Hyundai i20 car is believed to have triggered the deadly explosion. Investigators said traced the car's route and revealed that it was parked for nearly two hours at a lot adjacent to Red Fort before it exploded while moving slowly on Netaji Subhash Marg, investigators familiar with the initial probe said on Monday, HT reported earlier.