Red Fort blast: UP ATS raids Lucknow home of doctor linked to 2 medics arrested from Faridabad

Alerted after Monday’s blast in Delhi, security agencies have launched coordinated operations across Uttar Pradesh, conducting raids at multiple locations, including the residence of a doctor in Lucknow, senior UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officials confirmed on Tuesday. The Uttar Pradesh ATS and Lucknow Police raided a doctor’s residence in Madiyaon area of Lucknow on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Lucknow additional deputy commissioner of police (North) Amol Murkut said the house of a Lucknow-based doctor, Parvez Ansari, located in Muttakipur locality on IIM Road under Madiyaon police station limits, was searched on Tuesday morning for allegedly having links with two doctors — Dr Muzammil and his alleged girlfriend Shaheen Shahid — who were arrested from Faridabad on Monday by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

A police official familiar with the developments said Dr Ansari was not present at his residence when the team arrived. “The ATS team broke into the house and conducted a thorough search. Locals told police that Dr Ansari stayed alone and led a very isolated life,” the official said. The ATS reportedly seized several electronic devices, including mobile phones, from the house to examine for any possible links between Dr Ansari and the Faridabad-based doctors.

A senior ATS officer said the Jammu and Kashmir Police had earlier informed them that the arrests in Faridabad followed the detention of Dr Adil Ahmad, a resident of Anantnag, from Saharanpur on November 7. Dr Adil had joined a hospital on Ambala Road in Saharanpur in 2024 after completing his MBBS and MD from a medical college in Anantnag. His name surfaced during investigations into Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) activities after posters of the outfit appeared in Anantnag while he was on leave for his nikaah (marriage) in October. He was subsequently arrested.

“During investigations into the suspects’ hideouts, the police recovered a large quantity of suspected ammonium nitrate from a rented house in Faridabad,” the ATS official said. “The house did not appear to have been used for residential purposes, only such items were stored there. The property was rented by the doctor arrested from Saharanpur,” the official added.