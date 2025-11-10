Delhi car blast: Buildings trembled, windows shattered in huge explosion near Red Fort that killed 8

The explosion in a car near Red Fort in Delhi that killed at least eight people on Monday, November 10, evening was so powerful that it shattered windows of vehicles parked several metres away and was heard in nearby buildings of the congested area. The area is popular with tourists and generally crowded with local residents too. At the blast site near Red Fort in Delhi on November 10. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

“I was at the gurdwara when I heard a strong sound. We couldn’t make out what it was, it was that loud,” said an eyewitness, “A number of vehicles nearby were completely damaged."

Another resident said the impact was so strong that nearby shops and buildings shook. “I had come here to buy something when I heard a huge blast. The whole shop trembled,” he said, as per news agency PTI. “Several people were injured, and many were being taken away from the spot soon after.”

The blast occurred in a car parked near Red Fort Metro Station gate number 1. "The intensity was quite high. Injuries are feared," said a senior official of Delhi Fire Service. The fire engulfed nearby vehicles in flames, officials said.

Police sounded a high alert in Delhi. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot with police cordoning off the area, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

Visuals of the incident showed plumes of fire billowing from the burning cars. Panic gripped the area that was swarming with a huge crowd of people.

The blast comes hours after the recovery of around 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate and a cache of arms and ammunition from a Kashmiri doctor’s rented accommodation in Haryana’s Faridabad.

Haryana Police, in coordination with their Jammu and Kashmir counterparts, arrested Dr Muzammil from Faridabad’s Dhauj area and recovered explosive materials, weapons, and timers from his rented house.

The accused, a teacher at Al Falah University, was reportedly wanted in a case related to terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed in Srinagar.