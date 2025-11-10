Delhi blast updates: Huge explosion, 8 dead near Red Fort, capital on alert | What we know so far

A car blast near the Lal Qila metro station gate right opposite the Red Fort in Delhi led to multiple possible casualties, with at least eight deaths confirmed, on Monday, November 10. Mangled remains of vehicles at the spot after a blast occurred in a parked car near Red Fort, leaving multiple vehicles in flames, in New Delhi on Monday, November 10, 2025. (PTI)

There was no word immediately on what caused the blast, or whether it was an attack or accident. A team from the Delhi Police Special Cell also reached the spot.

Delhi Red Fort car blast: Here are the latest updates

High alert was sounded across the national capital after the explosion near the Mughal-era red sandstone fort that's a symbol of government in India for centuries, and from which the Prime Minister speaks on August 15, India's Independence Day. Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra's Mumbai were also put on alert.

The fire brigade got a call just after 7 pm. The location of the blast-cum-fire was reported to be Lal Qila metro Station Gate No 1 near Gauri Shankar Mandir.

The area is highly crowded on most days, and a large number of people could be seen in videos from the area on social media. At least one mangled body could be seen in a video. The 17th-century fort located in the old city is visited by tourists through the year.

Multiple cars caught fire and seven fire tenders were sent at first, according to the Delhi Fire Department, which put the blaze out.

A view of blast site near Red Fort in Delhi.(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

"I saw the flames from my house and then came down to see what had happened. There was a loud explosion," said local resident Rajdhar Pandey.

Multiple people were taken to LNJP Hospital nearby after the blast at the Red Fort metro station. Several people have been injured, ANI reported.