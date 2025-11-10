Delhi blast updates: Huge explosion, 8 dead near Red Fort, capital on alert | What we know so far
A car blast near the Lal Qila metro station gate right opposite the Red Fort in Delhi led to multiple possible casualties, with at least eight deaths confirmed, on Monday, November 10.
There was no word immediately on what caused the blast, or whether it was an attack or accident. A team from the Delhi Police Special Cell also reached the spot.
Delhi Red Fort car blast: Here are the latest updates
- High alert was sounded across the national capital after the explosion near the Mughal-era red sandstone fort that's a symbol of government in India for centuries, and from which the Prime Minister speaks on August 15, India's Independence Day. Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra's Mumbai were also put on alert.
- The fire brigade got a call just after 7 pm. The location of the blast-cum-fire was reported to be Lal Qila metro Station Gate No 1 near Gauri Shankar Mandir.
- The area is highly crowded on most days, and a large number of people could be seen in videos from the area on social media. At least one mangled body could be seen in a video. The 17th-century fort located in the old city is visited by tourists through the year.
- Multiple cars caught fire and seven fire tenders were sent at first, according to the Delhi Fire Department, which put the blaze out.
- "I saw the flames from my house and then came down to see what had happened. There was a loud explosion," said local resident Rajdhar Pandey.
- Multiple people were taken to LNJP Hospital nearby after the blast at the Red Fort metro station. Several people have been injured, ANI reported.
- The blast was so powerful that it shattered windows of vehicles parked several metres away and was heard in nearby buildings of the congested area.
- Panic gripped the area as several vehicles were seen damaged at the spot following the loud explosion.
- “I was at the gurdwara when I heard a strong sound. We couldn’t make out what it was, it was that loud,” said an eyewitness, “A number of vehicles nearby were completely damaged,” he added.
- Though there was no confirmtion either way as of 8pm, the blast came just hours after the recovery of around 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate and a cache of arms and ammunition from a Kashmiri doctor’s rented accommodation in Haryana’s Faridabad, adjoining Delhi.
- Haryana Police, in coordination with their Jammu and Kashmir counterparts, arrested Dr Muzammil from Faridabad’s Dhauj area and recovered explosive materials, weapons, and timers from his rented house.
- The accused, a teacher at Al Falah University, was reportedly wanted in a case related to terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed in Srinagar.
