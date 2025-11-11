Bengaluru man duped of 1.29 crore in dating app investment scam: Report

A 42-year-old man from Bengaluru has reportedly lost more than ₹1.29 crore in an online investment fraud that began through a dating app connection. The North CEN (Cybercrime, Economic Offences, and Narcotics) Police have filed a case and initiated a detailed investigation into the matter. Bengaluru police have launched an investigation after the victim, Jagadish C, was convinced by fraudsters to invest in a fake trading platform.(Unsplash )

As per the FIR lodged on November 7, the victim, identified as Jagadish C, was approached by unknown individuals on the Quack Quack dating platform, said a report by the NDTV. Over time, the fraudsters gained his confidence and enticed him to invest in an online trading website that promised large profits from international stock markets.

One of the accused, a woman named Meghana Reddy, allegedly played a key role in convincing Jagadish to part with his money. She reportedly told him she wanted to establish an old-age home in his father’s name, which led him to trust her intentions. Under this pretext, Jagadish transferred ₹1,29,33,253 to multiple bank accounts through RTGS and NEFT transactions on November 5 and 6, the report said.

However, once the funds were transferred, the promised returns never materialized, and the accused stopped communicating with him. Realizing he had fallen prey to a scam, Jagadish filed a complaint with the police.

Following the complaint, the police have booked the accused under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Investigators are now tracking digital trails to identify the culprits and recover the lost money.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.