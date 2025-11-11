Construction worker falls to death from Nayandahalli flyover in Bengaluru: Report

A 29-year-old construction worker tragically ended his life by jumping off the Nayandahalli flyover on Mysuru Road in Bengaluru on Monday afternoon. The construction worker died on the spot after leaping from a moving auto in Bengaluru. (Representational Image)

The deceased, identified as Prasnjit Das from West Bengal, was residing in Hoody and worked as a mason in Bengaluru. He was travelling with his co-worker, Mithun, in an autorickshaw when the incident occurred.

According to police, the duo had gone near Kengeri for work and were on their way back to City Market when Das suddenly asked the auto driver to stop. Before the vehicle could come to a halt, Das reportedly leapt off the moving auto and plunged from the flyover, dying on the spot due to severe injuries, said a report by The Times of India.

Investigators suspect that personal or family issues may have driven him to take the drastic step. Officials are now awaiting statements from his wife and other family members, who are travelling from West Bengal.

In another case, a 14-year-old girl was found dead at her home in Kalasipalya on Sunday evening. Police said the teenager hanged herself using her mother’s sari while her parents and siblings were away on a temple visit to Tamil Nadu.

Her parents, who work as pavement vendors, had left the girl behind because she said she needed to prepare for her exams. Preliminary reports suggest that she was deeply distressed by the recent death of a close friend. Police have registered both cases and further investigations are underway.

