NHAI plans underpasses on Bengaluru’s Ballari Road to ease traffic congestion: Report

To address mounting traffic congestion on Ballari Road in Bengaluru, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is considering constructing underpasses at key junctions like Kodigehalli, Byatarayanapura, Jakkur, and Allalasandra. These measures aim to eliminate traffic signals and ease travel on the road that leads to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), The Times of India reported. Proposed upgrades include underpasses at key junctions, service road restorations, and new public amenities, addressing safety and improving commuter convenience amid ongoing Metro work.

With the ongoing Blue Line Metro work by BMRCL further worsening traffic conditions on service roads, NHAI Project Director KB Jayakumar highlighted challenges in executing the underpasses, saying, “Below the elevated corridor of the national highway, there are multiple junctions. Constructing underpasses would help ease traffic. However, the availability of land and the presence of giant pillars constructed for the elevated corridor pose challenges,” as quoted in the report.

Here are the proposed upgrades:

Underpass at IAF Yelahanka Station: A 750-meter underpass is planned using the cut-and-cover method, benefiting motorists heading to the airport.

Sadahalli Underpass: NHAI has proposed this to reduce bottlenecks near the toll gate.

Service Road Restoration: Service roads impacted by Metro work, especially between Allalasandra and Jakkur Junction, will be restored to improve flow for Yelahanka commuters.

Additional developments: The NHAI has also planned an EV charging station at Hebbal, alongside new bus bays and public amenities on available land. Long-awaited restoration of service roads near locations like Esteem Mall is expected to ease peak-hour traffic woes, the report stated.

Responding to a directive from Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, NHAI will also address accident-prone areas on the highway, such as the stretch near Café Coffee Day in Yelahanka.

The proposed projects aim to reduce congestion, improve safety, and enhance commuter convenience on this critical route to Bengaluru’s airport.