‘November revolution certain’: BJP leader R Ashoka claims CM change inevitable in Karnataka

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly R Ashoka on Monday reiterated that the much-talked-about “November revolution”, a reference to a possible change of Chief Minister in the state, is inevitable.

Ashoka asserted that a leadership change in the Congress government was “definite,” echoing his party’s earlier prediction that the ruling party would witness internal turmoil once the government completes half of its five-year term in November.

“What BJP has been saying as the opposition party is true, November revolution is certain, change is definite,” Ashoka said in Bengaluru, according to news agency PTI.

‘Congress using Karnataka as ATM’ The BJP leader accused the ruling Congress of turning Karnataka into an “ATM” to fund its election campaigns in Bihar and Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 polls.

He alleged that both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar were vying for the top post and that whoever “ensures payment” for the party would get the “settlement” of becoming Chief Minister.

“Whoever among Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar ensures payment for the party will get the settlement with the CM post,” he alleged.

“Karnataka is an ATM for the Congress, whether it’s for the Bihar or Tamil Nadu elections. Why are taxes being hiked? Why is the tunnel road project being taken up now? It’s all part of the plan to fund the party’s campaigns in those states,” Ashoka claimed.

Ashoka’s remarks come amid ongoing speculation of a power-sharing agreement within the Congress, under which Siddaramaiah would reportedly hand over the Chief Minister’s post to Shivakumar midway through the term.

The Chief Minister, however, sought to downplay the speculation earlier on Monday, stating that he would continue for the full five-year term, but only “as per the decision of the Congress high command.”

Reacting to that statement, Ashoka said it was proof that a “settlement” had been agreed upon.

“If the CM says he will continue only if the high command decides, it means there is an agreement, an agreement for settlement and payment,” Ashoka said.

(Also Read: Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi lauds engineer for re-greening Bengaluru and inspiring a national movement)