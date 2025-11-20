Oscar host Conan O'Brien spotted at Bengaluru pub: 'Only in Indiranagar'

American TV host and comedian Conan O’Brien was seen at a pub in Bengaluru.(Image-X) The viral photo shows Conan O’Brien seated with around seven people, possibly during a shoot. Popular American TV host and comedian Conan O'Brien was spotted at a Bengaluru pub . A quiet afternoon at a cosy Indiranagar pub turned into an unexpected spectacle when customers realised a camera crew had taken over one corner of the brick-walled space.

What began as a normal lunch hour quickly shifted into a scene straight out of a shoot, with lights, boom mics and curious whispers filling the air.

The viral photo shows Conan O’Brien seated with around seven people, possibly during a shoot.

Social media reactions

''Not sure 'only in Indiranagar' works when the show is literally about him touring the world,'' a user said.

''Someone tip where hes heading next in blr,''another user wrote.

'' That’s wild. I wish I could’ve met him LOL,'' a third user commented.

Earlier, Popular American television host and comedian Conan O’Brien has revealed that he will be visiting India for the first time. The 62-year-old shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) with his signature humour, writing: “Hey India, I’m coming to visit and I can’t wait to meet all 1.46 billion of you.”

Conan has already become familiar to Indian audiences this year, after he addressed viewers in Hindi while hosting the Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

The visit is expected to be linked to his travel series Conan O’Brien Must Go, which follows the comedian as he travels across the globe to meet fans discovered through his podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Fan.