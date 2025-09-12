Over 200 Karnataka tourists forced into bars after hotel evictions amid Nepal Gen Z protests

More than 200 tourists from Karnataka remain stranded in Kathmandu after being forced out of hotels and the Tribhuvan International Airport while waiting for evacuation flights. Once the tourists are flown out of Kathmandu, the State government will facilitate their onward journey to Bengaluru from New Delhi.(REUTERS)

With no formal shelter or food arrangements, many have taken refuge in closed bars and restaurants, which are among the few establishments still accessible, The Hindu reported.

Officials from the Chief Secretary’s office in Bengaluru and the Resident Commissioner of Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi have been coordinating with the stranded travellers. The Karnataka government is preparing an evacuation plan, though as of Wednesday evening, the arrangements had not been finalised, the report further added.

Once the tourists are flown out of Kathmandu, the State government will facilitate their onward journey to Bengaluru from New Delhi.

The Union government has already arranged flights between New Delhi and Kathmandu, with services operating on Wednesday evening and additional flights scheduled for Thursday morning.

The ordeal began on Tuesday morning when several hotels in Kathmandu asked guests to leave, citing safety concerns due to escalating tensions. Left with no accommodation, tourists headed to the airport in hopes of evacuation. Many, including a 130-member group that had travelled with the Isha Foundation for a Manasarovar tour on August 25, waited for hours before being told they could not remain at the airport due to pending clearances.

Stranded travellers also banded together with Indians from other states, including Maharashtra and Delhi, for safety and assistance in communication, as Hindi speakers helped navigate the situation.

According to the publication, many endured long hours without food, leaving them exhausted and anxious.

The crisis has also disrupted upcoming travel plans. Tours scheduled by Karnataka operators for September, including Manasarovar pilgrimages and trekking trips, have been cancelled or diverted to safer destinations such as Sri Lanka and Rishikesh.

Families in Bengaluru who had booked Nepal holidays for the coming weeks have also cancelled their plans, citing the uncertainty. Travel agencies confirmed they are revising itineraries to offer alternatives for customers who had been preparing for Nepal visits for months, the report further added.

