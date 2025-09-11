Nepal President has a message amid talks with Gen Z to pick interim PM

The President of Nepal, the highest ceremonial authority after the overthrow of the government in violent protests, has issued an appeal to citizens amidst extended negotiations to find a new executive leader. Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel, holder of a largely ceremonial post, is part of the talks where Gen-Z representatives are taking the lead to pick a new interim PM.(X/@RcPaudelNepal)

“I am deliberating and making every effort to find a way out of the current difficult situation in the country within the constitutional framework and to protect democracy,” President Ram Chandra Paudel's letter dated September 11, seen by HT, said in Nepali.

The letter came as the President and the army are learnt to have told the Gen-Z leaders that they must finalise a name. “The onus is on them (Gen-Z reps), so they can't blame the President and army later," a person familiar with the matter told HT.

Letter by Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel dated Sept 11, 2025. (Sourced)

Talks were being held among Gen-Z representatives, President Paudel and army chief Ashok Raj Sigdel on Thursday too, with many names still doing the rounds. There were dozens of youths eagerly waiting outside the army headquarters to hear the decision as the meeting progressed.

A similar meeting was held on Wednesday, but it yielded no final results even though former chief justice Sushila Karki was reported as a possible pick, followed later by Kulman Ghising, an ex-chief of the Nepal power board among others.

The President's letter added: “I appeal to all parties to be confident that a solution to the problem is being sought as soon as possible to address the demands of the agitating citizens."

Besixdes Kulman Ghising and Sushila Karki, Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah is among those being considered to lead the interim government.

The new executive head will have to ensure fresh elections within a specified timeframe.

An army spokesperson confirmed that discussions are ongoing with various stakeholders. He, however, did not provide any names.

An army personnel speaks with protesters outside Nepal's army headquarters during a curfew imposed to restore law and order in Kathmandu on September 11, 2025. The army has imposed a curfew to restore order in the Himalayan nation of 30 million people, after the worst violence in two decades ousted the government and left parliament ablaze.(AFP)

“We are holding rounds of talks with different stakeholders. The talks are mainly focused on finding a way out from the current stalemate and at the same time maintaining law and order situation in the country,” the army spokesperson said.

The interim PM will replace KP Sharma Oli, who resigned as PM on Tuesday following a violent student-led agitation.

In some parts of Kathmandu, a small group of students from major parties was holding demonstrations, demanding that the Constitution should be preserved and democracy protected while forming a new government.