‘Otherwise, grave misfortune may follow’: Nepal ex-PM suggests way out to form new govt

As Nepal looks for a new governing arrangement after Gen-Z protests toppled KP Sharma Oli's precarious coalition amid widespread violence, a former prime minister Baburam Bhattarai urged for a solution “within the framework of the existing Constitution”. Baburam Bhattarai served as prime minister before breaking away to eventually form the Nepal Socialist Party.(X/@brb1954)

“Otherwise, grave misfortune may follow,” he posted on X.

Titling his post “The Democratic Way Out Now”, Bhattarai shared a proverb: “It is harder to deliver the offering to the priest than to perform the funeral rite itself.” It essentially implies that the process is can prove difficult than the final result.

He said challenges have only just begun, but criticised unnamed “self-proclaimed intellectuals” for saying that Nepal is now “constitutionless or stateless".

“Even if the government resigns, the fundamental pillars of democracy the Constitution, the Parliament, the Head of State (President/Vice-President), and the permanent organs of the State remain intact. The leaders of a new Nepal, especially Gen Z, must not fail to move forward by standing firmly on those foundations. Otherwise, in trying to pick up something from the ground, one risks losing what is already in one’s pocket,” he posted.

Bhattarai's house was reportedly also torched as part of widespread arson triggered by a social media ban and fueled by frustrations with corruption. He did not address his personal loss, if any.

“History shows that the law of progress is to preserve the old while building the new,” his post further said.

Once a top leader of the Maoist insurgency led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, and later served as prime minister before breaking away to eventually form the Nepal Socialist Party. The party now does not have much representation in Parliament, but Bhattarai remains a veteran with a voice.

In his Thursday post, listing demands of the protesters and the “sovereignty, autonomy, and territorial integrity of the nation” as immediate concerns, he gave a three-pronged way forward.

First, he said, meaningful dialogue is necessary between “the official representatives of the movement and the President, who at present is the highest representative and guardian of the State".

He said other individuals or institutions may only facilitate the process, but the responsibility “must be carried out directly by the President”. The Nepali Army has been actively involved in the talks for a new government, reports have said.

He suggested that Parliament be convened to make necessary constitutional arrangements. Further, he added, emerging new parties “must not, in a rush of emotion,” resign from Parliament.

“Otherwise, the nation may plunge into a terrifying dark tunnel, a Black Hole,” his post said.

Names doing the rounds for the interim PM now include Kulman Ghising, a former electricity board CEO, after reports said former chief justice Sushila Karki had been chosen. Kathmandu mayor Balendra Shah and Kulman Ghising were others being considered.