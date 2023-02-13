Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / PM Modi meets Kannada actors Yash and Rishab Shetty in Bengaluru. Details

PM Modi meets Kannada actors Yash and Rishab Shetty in Bengaluru. Details

bengaluru news
Updated on Feb 13, 2023 02:50 PM IST

The PM is in Bengaluru to inaugurate the Aero India show at Yelahanka’s air station.

PM Modi meets Kannada actors Yash and Rishab Shetty in Bengaluru
PM Modi meets Kannada actors Yash and Rishab Shetty in Bengaluru
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally met Kannada actors Yash and Rishab Shetty along with a few social media influencers at Bengaluru’s Raj Bhavan on Sunday evening. The PM is in Bengaluru to inaugurate the Aero India show at Yelahanka’s air station.

READ - Aero India 2023 WATCH | LCA, Light Utility Helicopter and more on display

Late actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s wife Ashwini Rajkumar was also seen along with PM Modi. Various topics such as cinema, the culture of Karnataka are said to be discussed during the meet. He also lauded the efforts of southern cinema for giving boost to cultural identity and prioritizing women characters in the movies. A post in the official twitter handle of BJP Karnataka read, “Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi met Karnataka film stalwarts in Bengaluru. He discussed topics pertaining to culture, new India and the progress of Karnataka.” Kannada movies KGF-2 and Kantara turned out to be pan Indian blockbusters last year.

Popular social media influencer and YouTuber Shraddha too shared her conversation with PM Modi. Shraddha wrote, “Namashkar, yes, I met the Honorable Prime Minister of our Country. His first word to me was ‘Aiyyo!’. I am not blinking, that’s my ‘O My God, he really said that, this is really happening!!!! look. Thank you @PMOIndia.” She is popularly known as Aiyoo Shraddha to her social media followers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Kantara actor Rishab Shetty at Bengaluru's Raj Bhavan on Sunday evening.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Kantara actor Rishab Shetty at Bengaluru's Raj Bhavan on Sunday evening.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met KGF star Yash on Sunday evening at Bengaluru's Raj Bhavan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met KGF star Yash on Sunday evening at Bengaluru's Raj Bhavan.
Former cricketers Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath and Venkatesh Prasad with PM Narendra Modi at Bengaluru's Raj Bhavan on Sunday evening.
Former cricketers Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath and Venkatesh Prasad with PM Narendra Modi at Bengaluru's Raj Bhavan on Sunday evening.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the Aero India show in Bengaluru and said that Bengaluru's sky is witnessing the capability of a ‘new India’. "Bengaluru's sky is giving a testimony that the new height is the truth of new India. Today, the nation is touching new heights and even crossing it. The sky of Bengaluru is truly witnessing the capability of new India," said PM Modi. The Aero India show will continue till February 17 at Bengaluru’s Yelahanka air station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka
bengaluru karnataka
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out