Aero India 2023 WATCH | IAF chief leads flypast and more videos as event begins

The 14th edition of Aero India show has begun at Bengaluru’s Yelahanka air station on Monday. The Chief of the Air Staff, Marshal VR Chaudhari led the Gurukul formation during the flypast at the inaugural ceremony of the biennial airshow.

PM Narendra Modi also arrived at Bengaluru and is present at the Yelahanka air station. He was seen waving the aircrafts that are performing at the show.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said that the sky of Bengaluru is witnessing the capability of new India. “Bengaluru's sky is giving a testimony that the new height is the truth of new India. Today, the nation is touching new heights and even crossing it. The sky of Bengaluru is truly witnessing the capability of new India. The presence of around 100 nations here shows that the trust of the world in India has increased. More than 700 exhibitors from India and the world are participating. It has broken all the past records.” The Prime Minister also released the commemorative stamps at the inaugural event of aerial show.

A total of 809 exhibitors will be participating in the biennial show, out of which 110 are foreign exhibitors and 699 are Indian exhibitors. IAF’s Tejas aircraft which is a lightweight, highly agile and multi-role supersonic fighter is expected to be a highlight in the Aero India show. The five-day aerial show will end on February 17 and it will be open to general public on Februray 16 and 17.