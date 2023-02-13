Home / India News / Aero India 2023: PM Modi releases special stamps

Aero India 2023: PM Modi releases special stamps

Updated on Feb 13, 2023 10:32 AM IST

Aero India 2023: Addressing the inaugural event, PM Modi said the sky of Bengaluru is a witness to the capability of New India.

PM Modi releases Aero India 2023 commemorative stamp. (screengrab)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Ritu Maria Johny

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated Asia's largest aero show, Aero India 2023, in Bengaluru. The PM also released commemorative stamps to mark the 14th edition of the five-day event, which will showcase indigenous equipment and technologies and enthral visitors with breathtaking air shows and aerobatics.

Addressing the inaugural event, he said the sky of Bengaluru is a witness to the capability of New India. “Bengaluru's sky is giving a testimony that the new height is the truth of New India. Today, the nation is touching new heights and even crossing it”, the prime minister said.

“Aero India is an example of the expanding capabilities of India. The presence of around 100 nations here shows that the trust of the world in India has increased. More than 700 exhibitors from India and the world are participating. It has broken all the past records”, Modi added.

PM Modi said that Aero India reflects the outlook of ‘New India’ “Today, it's not just a show but also India's strength. It focusses on scope of Indian defence industry & self-confidence,” he said on the occasion.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Marshal VR Chaudhari led the Gurukul formation during the flypast at the inaugural ceremony of the biennial airshow.

Based on the theme ‘The runway to a billion opportunities’, the exhibition at the Yelahanka Air Force Station will flaunt India’s growth in aerospace and defence capabilities.

The event is likely to witness the participation of 98 countries, the Defence Ministers of 32 countries, Air Chiefs of 29 countries.

