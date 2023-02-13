'Trust of the world in India has increased': PM Modi at Aero India 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled the five-day Aero India 2023 show in Bengaluru. Addressing the inaugural event, he said the sky of Bengaluru is a witness to the capability of New India.

“The sky of Bengaluru is becoming a witness to the capability of New India. Bengaluru's sky is giving a testimony that the new height is the truth of New India. Today, the nation is touching new heights and even crossing it”, the prime minister said.



“Aero India is an example of the expanding capabilities of India. The presence of around 100 nations here shows that the trust of the world in India has increased. More than 700 exhibitors from India and the world are participating. It has broken all the past records”, Modi said.



ALSO READ: Aero India 2023: PM Modi releases special stamps

Stating that the Aero India reflects new approach of a new India, the prime minister said there was a time when it was just considered a show. “In the past few years,the nation has changed this perception. Today, it's not just a show but also India's strength. It focusses on scope of Indian defence industry & self-confidence”, he said.



“Aero India is an example of the expanding capabilities of India. The presence of around 100 nations here shows that the trust of the world in India has increased. More than 700 exhibitors from India and the world are participating. It has broken all the past records”, Modi said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON