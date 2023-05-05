PM Narendra Modi invokes ‘The Kerala Story’, says ‘anti-India’ plot exposed in film

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is campaigning in Karnataka’s Bellary has mentioned the Hindi film ‘The Kerala Story’ in his speech and alleged that the Congress is trying to oppose the film. PM Modi invokes ‘The Kerala Story’, says ‘anti-India’ plot exposed in film

Speaking at Bellary, PM Modi said, “The movie ‘The Kerala story’ is trying to expose the consequences of terrorism in a society, especially in a state like Kerala which is beautiful land of hardworking, talented and intellectual people. The Congress party is now trying to ban the film and support the terror elements. It only knows to ban things and completely ignore development. The party even has a problem with me chanting ‘Jai Bajarang Bali’ “

He also lauded the film and told that it tried to expose the new form of terrorism in the society. “Terrorism has taken a new form now. Apart from using weapons and bombs, they are working towards making the society hollow from inside out. 'The Kerala Story' movie has exposed this new face of terrorism. The Congress has kneeled down before the terror outfits when in power. We have suffered because of the violence for very long and the Congress never protected this country from terrorism. Can the Congress protect Karnataka?” he questioned while delivering his speech.

PM Modi has been widely campaigning across Karnataka, ahead of the assembly elections on May 10. He is also set to cover 17 constituencies in Bengaluru alone in the span of two days with over 30 kilometers of road show.