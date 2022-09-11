President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara celebrations this year
The Mysuru Dasara festival is celebrated in a grand manner every year and the preparations for this year's celebrations have already begun.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday announced that President Droupadi Murmu has given her consent to open the Mysuru Dasara-2022, which will begin from September 26 in the city.
Bommai took to social media and wrote: “Droupadi Murmu, the President of India, has been invited to inaugurate the world-famous Mysore Dussehra celebrations and has confirmed her arrival. It is a privilege for all of us that Mrs. Murmu, who has held the highest post in the country, is coming to the state to inaugurate Dussehra. (Sic)”
Chief minister Bommai had written a letter to Murmu on September 6 inviting her to open the Mysuru Dasara this year, for which the office of President has confirmed her willingness to participate in the inauguration, news agency PTI reported.
Ahead of Dasara celebrations, elephants arrived in batches to Mysuru from Veeranahosahalli of Karnataka which were going to march across the town as part of 'Gajapayana'. The elephant herd is led by an elephant named Abhimanyu and he will also carry the golden howdah on Vijayadashami.
The tradition of Gajapayana was said to have started in the year 1610 A.D at Srirangapatna, a temple town which is located around 20-kilometer from Mysuru. This year, the Dasara celebrations will be held at Mysuru from September 26 to October 5 and Abhimanyu will also lead the herd during ‘Jumbo Savari’ on Vijayadashami.
-
Literacy matters: Imparting knowledge, one gen at a time
Willing to share their knowledge among those who might not be as privileged as them, are some city-based youngsters. These youngsters, many of who are students or recent graduates of Delhi University, share what it takes to raise awareness around the importance of literacy as a matter of dignity and a tool for a more literate and sustainable society. Kaushal also teaches young underprivileged girls about menstrual hygiene and its importance.
-
Sangrur: Government employees protest, seek restoration of old pension scheme
Thousands of government employees led by the joint pensioners' front of Punjab and UT on Saturday staged a protest against the state government and blocked the Sangrur-Barnala road for hours. They gathered at the grain market and marched towards the Sangrur-Barnala road. Leader of the front, Baaz Singh Khaira, said before the assembly elections, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema had promised to accept their demands, but the government is running away from it now.
-
Essay on Udham Singh in Punjab school textbook misleading: Historian
The Gadri Shaheed Udham Singh Vichar Manch led by prominent historian Rakesh Kumar has flagged myths, misconceptions and mendacious facts pertaining to martyr Udham Singh being taught in government schools in the state. On Friday, they wrote letters to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, education minister Harjot Bains and the chairman of the Punjab School Education Board.
-
Now, get NOC for regularisation of properties in unauthorised colonies online in Punjab
To ensure timely disposal of applications for regularisation of properties in unauthorised colonies, the Punjab government has introduced a facility for online submission and processing of applications on the regularisation portal for obtaining NOC. The state government has also fixed a deadline of maximum 21 working days to complete the process and issue NOC. Till now, the applications were processed offline so the applicants had to wait a long for getting issued the NOC.
-
Inmate found hanging in Muktsar jail, probe underway
A 30-year-old prisoner was found hanging in the Muktsar district jail on Friday evening, officials said. The police authorities suspect it was a suicide even as a magisterial probe is underway. A resident of Mehna village in Muktsar, he was arrested in a case registered under the NDPS Act. Jail superintendent Iqbal Singh said he was brought to prison on July 18.
