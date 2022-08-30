Probe on, truth will come out: Karnataka minister on Murugha Mutt seer case
Chitradurga police on Monday detained Muruga Mutt seer Shivamurthy Sharanaru while he was en route to Maharashtra from Bankapur in Karnataka's Haveri district. The seer was detained after he was charged under the POCSO Act for alleged sexual assault of two minor girls in an institution run by the Mutt.
According to the complaint, two minor girls aged 15 and 16 were sexually assaulted for three-and-a-half years.
Replying to the allegation against the seer, Karnataka minister V Somanna said, "Whatever happened related to the Sri Muruga Mutt of Chitradurga is unfortunate but Police has been given a free hand to investigate the case. I was a trustee in the Mutt for 30 years when the previous seer was in place. I have known Shivkumar Swami for many years. Let Police investigate the case and let the truth come out. When the case is under investigation, it is inappropriate to speak about it."
On Sunday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that police are investigating the case and the whole truth will come out.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had visited Muruga Mutt seer Shivamurthy Sharanaru on his Karnataka visit recently and was ceremoniously initiated into the sect.
Furious resident stuck in lift assaults security guard, arrested
Gurugram: Furious on getting stuck for about an hour inside a lift, a 40-year-old man on Monday resorted to verbally abusing and slapping a security guard of an upscale apartment in Sector 50, police said. Following the alleged assault, the police have registered a case against the suspect who was then detained late evening, Virender Vij, deputy commissioner of police (east). Ashok Kumar (50), who works as a security guard said that although Nath has apologised to him, he did not forgive him.
Two history sheeters involved in 42 house break-ins held
Mumbai Two people have been arrested for separate house break-in incidents. The police have discovered that one of them had 18 house break-in cases, whereas the nother was involved in 24. The accused have been identified as Shabbir Zamir Ahmed Qureshi, 24, who lives in Wadala TT area, and a Nallasopara resident, 43, Shakir Hussain Shaikh. Shabbir was involved in 24 house break-ins allegedly committed in the past seven to eight years.
Pune ZP teacher arrested for molesting students
The Pune rural police on Tuesday arrested a 40-year-old Zilla Parishad teacher from Pune district for molesting students of Class 7 in June, said officials. The Pune rural police on Monday registered a First Information Report (FIR) invoking various sections against the accused from Ambegaon tehsil following the complaint from head master. In one incident, the teacher forced himself on a 13-year-old student, while she was sitting a bench.
Bhupendra Chaudhary resigns from Yogi cabinet after taking over as U.P BJP chief
A day after taking charge as the head of the Bharatiya Janata Party's Uttar Pradesh unit, Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Tuesday, resigned from his post of cabinet minister for panchayati raj in the chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led state government. A senior officer said that nothing is certain as of now.
5-day Smart India Hackathon concludes at Chitkara University
The grand finale of the Smart India Hackathon was held at Chitkara University on Tuesday. Fifteen teams with 105 participants worked on three problem statements presented by the ministry of home affairs. Teams were given a winning amount of ₹1 lakh each. Under the student innovation category, three prizes of ₹1 lakh, ₹75,000, and ₹50,000 were awarded to the winning teams.
