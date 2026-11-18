Bengaluru, French aerospace and defence major Safran is set to inaugurate its ₹250-crore Safran Electronics & Defense facility in Bengaluru, marking its first avionics manufacturing plant outside France. Safran to inaugurate ₹250-crore avionics plant in Bengaluru on Jan 6, 2027

Safran India CEO and Country Head J S Gavankar called on Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and invited him to inaugurate the facility on January 6, 2027, which is located at the KIADB Aerospace Park, according to a release from the CMO.

"The ₹250 crore electronics manufacturing facility is Safran's first avionics investment anywhere outside France, a strong vote of confidence in Karnataka as India's aerospace and defence hub," the release said.

Spread across 12,000 square metres, the facility will manufacture defence electronics for the Rafale fighter aircraft.

It is designed to produce around 30,000 pieces of equipment annually by 2030, taking high-end defence manufacturing deeper into Karnataka, the release said.

The plant is expected to employ around 400 people. Safran's research and development centre at Kalyani Tech Park in Bengaluru, which works on avionics and actuation systems, is also set to expand its workforce to around 250 engineers and technicians, it added.

Safran has been present in India for over 70 years and operates 18 sites across the country. Bengaluru serves as its major hub for aerospace electronics, avionics, engineering and defence systems.

The company also has a presence at Devanahalli near Bengaluru through Safran HAL Aircraft Engines, which manufactures helicopter engine parts.

Safran is a French aerospace and defence group employing more than 1.1 lakh people across over 30 countries. It reported adjusted revenue of 31.33 billion euros in 2025, registering a growth of 15 per cent over the previous year, the release added.

An avionics manufacturing plant produces electronic systems used in aircraft, spacecraft and satellites, such as flight computers, communication and navigation systems, radar, sensors and associated software.

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