No better time than my son’s first birthday for Umrah: Sanjjanaa

For her first international trip in two years, actor Sanjjanaa Galrani chose to visit Mecca and Medina. The Rajasimha (2018) actor went for her first Umrah with her husband, Azeez Pasha, and son, Alarik. She shares, “Two years ago, I was going through a really bad phase. Back then, I prayed to God to give me the strength to visit His house. I promised Him that if I got out of the situation safely, my first visit would be to His house with my husband. In the last two years, I had some health issues and was pregnant, too, which is why the trip got delayed. But I have finally fulfilled that promise.” Galrani’s four-day trip was also on her son’s first birthday on May 19.

Actor Sanjjanaa Galrani performs Umrah for the first time (Photo: Instagram/sanjjanaagalrani)

“It was a divine experience,” Galrani says, adding, “It felt like heaven on Earth. Our visit was in the off-season, and even then it was overcrowded.” The actor loved the fact that her son had a good time there. “My son really enjoyed the trip. He loves exploring, so this was a great opportunity for him.”

The 33-year-old shares that her decision to follow Islam has often been questioned online. “People always have something to say. I was born a Hindu, but growing up I always admired Islam, and now I’m married to a Muslim. I respect all religions. There are some people on Instagram who pass judgement and comments on my choice. But I don’t read them, nor do I engage. I also told my team to leave them alone. They always fizzle out [eventually],” she shares.

The actor, who was on a break from films for a bit, has come back now. “I am currently working on a Malayalam and a Tamil film. I am waiting for good scripts now. I don’t want to take up anything and everything that comes my way,” she says, adding, “I’m only looking for work where an established team is involved, and for genres or storylines, my only condition is that the films should be about topics that haven’t been explored before. There should be something new to offer the audience.”

