Schools, colleges closed in Bengaluru today due to heavy downpour

As Bengaluru continues to see heavy downpour, the state government has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the city. The Karnataka capital often faces waterlogging and hectic traffic snarls due to heavy rain.

K Srinivas, deputy commissioner, Bengaluru Urban announced that as a precautionary measure, all schools, PU colleges and colleges will be shut on Tuesday in the city, news agency ANI reported.

In Mandya and Mysuru districts, administrations had already declared holidays for schools and colleges on Monday as incessant downpour hit the Old Mysuru region and caused flooding in some parts.

A yellow alert has already been issued in Ramanagara, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Mysuru, Mandya and Kolar districts of Karnataka. According to the IMD (Indian Meteorological Department), light to heavy moderate rain is expected to continue till September 1 in these parts of the state. The department has also warned of thunderstorms with lightning in a few areas.

An overnight downpour in Bengaluru also led to multiple power disruptions in the city and few roads even faced water logging which led to traffic jams. The Bengaluru-Mysuru national highway which is all set to open in October has been submerged in water and many vehicles are stuck on both lanes of the highway. The Ramanagara Police directed the traffic and asked commuters to take an alternative route. It asked passengers who travel between Bengaluru and Mysuru to take Bengaluru – Kanakapura – Mysuru road instead of the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.

On Monday, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy visited the flood-affected areas. The chief minister instructed officials to fasten up the relief activities.