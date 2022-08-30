Schools, colleges closed in Bengaluru today due to heavy downpour
The Karnataka capital often faces waterlogging and hectic traffic snarls due to heavy rain.
As Bengaluru continues to see heavy downpour, the state government has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the city. The Karnataka capital often faces waterlogging and hectic traffic snarls due to heavy rain.
K Srinivas, deputy commissioner, Bengaluru Urban announced that as a precautionary measure, all schools, PU colleges and colleges will be shut on Tuesday in the city, news agency ANI reported.
In Mandya and Mysuru districts, administrations had already declared holidays for schools and colleges on Monday as incessant downpour hit the Old Mysuru region and caused flooding in some parts.
A yellow alert has already been issued in Ramanagara, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Mysuru, Mandya and Kolar districts of Karnataka. According to the IMD (Indian Meteorological Department), light to heavy moderate rain is expected to continue till September 1 in these parts of the state. The department has also warned of thunderstorms with lightning in a few areas.
An overnight downpour in Bengaluru also led to multiple power disruptions in the city and few roads even faced water logging which led to traffic jams. The Bengaluru-Mysuru national highway which is all set to open in October has been submerged in water and many vehicles are stuck on both lanes of the highway. The Ramanagara Police directed the traffic and asked commuters to take an alternative route. It asked passengers who travel between Bengaluru and Mysuru to take Bengaluru – Kanakapura – Mysuru road instead of the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.
On Monday, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy visited the flood-affected areas. The chief minister instructed officials to fasten up the relief activities.
Rajasthan lawyer, 47, dies by suicide; family accuses police of harassment
A 47-year-old lawyer in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district died by suicide on Monday, prompting his family and the district's lawyers to blame local police officers for the death. They said the police had been harassing the lawyer over a campaign that he launched this year against drug peddling in the area. Lawyers in the district's Anupgarh have also gone on strike to pressure the administration.
Jathedar backs nihangs booked for disrupting Christian event in Amritsar
A day after nihangs were booked for disrupting an event organised by Christian missionaries at Daduana village in Amritsar district, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Tuesday said the case against them should be cancelled as they were only opposing forced religious conversion. The case was registered under Sections 295, 296, 427, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code at Jandiala Guru police station on Monday.
Centre to decide whether two Bengal blasts to be probed by NIA: Calcutta HC
The Calcutta high court on Tuesday ruled that the Centre should decide whether two bomb blasts that took place in Bengal's South 24 Parganas and Malda districts earlier this year should be probed by the National Investigation Agency. A Calcutta high court lawyer, Anindya Sundar Das, filed separate petitions seeking NIA probe into the incidents. There was no reaction from the state government till Tuesday afternoon.
Sukhbir skips Punjab Police SIT summons, appears in Zira court
Former deputy chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday skipped the summons sent to him by the Punjab Police special investigation team to appear for questioning in the Kotkapura firing case, citing his appearance in Ferozepur district's Zira court in connection with a case registered for blocking a highway.
BJP is 'baccha chor' party: Manish Sisodia slams Centre in Delhi assembly
Amid the ongoing tussle over corruption allegations, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday came down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party for raising baseless questions against the AAP government in Delhi. During a special session of the Delhi assembly, Sisodia said that false news was planted that property papers were found from his bank locker during a CBI search.
