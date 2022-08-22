SPG may rope in Karnataka’s Mudhol Hound dogs
The SPG showed interest in the Mudhol Hound and picked up two puppies for training on a trial basis from the Canine Research and Information Centre in Mudhol, a town in Bagalkote district.
The SPG showed interest in the Mudhol Hound and picked up two puppies for training on a trial basis from the Canine Research and Information Centre (CRIC) in Mudhol, a town in Bagalkote district.
“We don’t know what their (SPG’s) requirements are but they were happy with the performance,” CRIC Director Sushant Hande told PTI.
This was not the first time that the security agencies were impressed by this breed.
The Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Central Armed Paramilitary Forces, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), state police and forest department have in the past utilised the services of these canines at some time or the other.
“The response so far is very good. It cleared the trial in the Indian Army. They say that it can perform in all extreme weather conditions including in Himalayas. The Army officials say it survives in all weather conditions,” Hande said.
Director of the Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Science University B V Shivaprakash said Mudhol Hound is called as sighthound for its ability to see things from a very long distance.
“This dog is known for its running ability, its height and ability to see images from a long distance. When compared to any other breed, this can survive any weather,” he said.
Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving a push for ‘Make In India’ campaign, this indigenous dog breed, which is loyal and elegant, is also getting attention, Shivaprakash said.
Raised in 1985, the Special Protection Group (SPG) provides security to the Prime Minister, former Prime Ministers, and their immediate family members.
Pune registers rapid drop in vaccination of 12-18 yrs
The weekly vaccination of students in the age group of 12 to 15 years and 15 to 18 years has seen a drastic decrease in city limits. Far, in 12 to 15 years age group 356,025 beneficiaries have been inoculated. Across Maharashtra, vaccination in the age group of 12 to 15 years was higher in July end. Total vaccination in Maharashtra is 4,441,201 in this age group.
Tamil Nadu inoculates 1.37 million in 34th mass Covid vaccination drive
Chennai: Tamil Nadu has inoculated 1,377,391 people against Covid-19 in the 34th mega vaccination exercise on Sunday, said the health department. A total of 126,907 people received the first dose, 349,324 the second and 9,01,160 the precautionary booster dose, a press release said. Minister for health and family welfare Ma Subramanian inspected the vaccination camps in Vellore, Tirupathur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Ranipet.
Murder accused celebrates birthday from police van
Kalyan What is the best way to celebrate a birthday? A house party, a treat at an expensive restaurant or drinks at a pub? Well, none of the above choices seemed to sit well with a 28-year-old murder accused, who cut his cake through the windows of a police vehicle on Saturday. Thane Rural Superintendent of Police has ordered an inquiry. Roshan was arrested in a murder case by Ulhasnagar police officials four years ago.
Prayagraj: Two dairy owners arrested for torturing calf
Colonelganj police arrested two persons for allegedly thrashing a calf and dragging it brutally on the road after tying it to a rope. Animal rights activist and lawyer Awadhesh Rai said one Manoj and Sunil run a dairy in Chandpur Salori area. On Saturday, the duo thrashed a calf after it consumed milk from the cow in their dairy. The duo then tied a rope in the legs of the calf and dragged it brutally.
Andhra BJP president hints at ‘tremors’, says CM Jagan will tremble
Amaravati: A day ahead of chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's scheduled meeting with Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju on Sunday in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that their party was about to take a decision that would cause tremors in the state. Addressing the valedictory of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha's Maha Samgrama Yatra, Veerraju said only the BJP could dislodge the Jagan regime.
