Search
Fri, Nov 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Think this 8-lane traffic jam is in Bengaluru? It’s actually Hyderabad. See pic

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Nov 13, 2025 01:14 pm IST

At first glance, many assumed it was yet another snapshot of Bengaluru’s infamous traffic gridlocks on ORR.

A viral photo circulating online has fooled many at first glance, because the traffic jam everyone assumed was Bengaluru’s isn’t from the city at all.

The image shows an eight-lane traffic jam stretching endlessly in both directions on a busy road.(Instagram/raju.explorer)
The image shows an eight-lane traffic jam stretching endlessly in both directions on a busy road.(Instagram/raju.explorer)

The image, first shared by Instagram user ‘raju.explorer’, shows an eight-lane traffic jam packed with cars, bikes and buses crawling bumper-to-bumper. At first glance, many assumed it was yet another snapshot of Bengaluru’s infamous traffic gridlocks on ORR.

However, the creator clarified that the photo was taken in Hyderabad, specifically on the stretch from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad to Mindspace Business Park, a major IT corridor known for intense rush-hour congestion.

The picture later resurfaced on X after being reposted by several Bengaluru-focused accounts, sparking confusion and banter as users debated its origin. Many were quick to joke that the jam “felt too familiar,” while others expressed surprise that Hyderabad’s tech hubs now resemble Bengaluru’s peak-hour bottlenecks.

The photo has since gone viral across platforms, with netizens comparing traffic woes in both cities, and some even declaring that Hyderabad may be “catching up fast” with India’s tech capital in all the wrong ways.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Think this 8-lane traffic jam is in Bengaluru? It’s actually Hyderabad. See pic
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

A viral image of an eight-lane traffic jam in Bengaluru highlights the city’s ongoing congestion issues, especially near major tech parks. Social media reactions reflect commuters' frustrations, citing inadequate infrastructure and poor traffic management. The scene encapsulates the daily struggles of Bengaluru's residents, emphasizing the need for improved road systems amid rising population density.