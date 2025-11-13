Think this 8-lane traffic jam is in Bengaluru? It’s actually Hyderabad. See pic

A viral photo circulating online has fooled many at first glance, because the traffic jam everyone assumed was Bengaluru’s isn’t from the city at all. The image shows an eight-lane traffic jam stretching endlessly in both directions on a busy road.(Instagram/raju.explorer)

The image, first shared by Instagram user ‘raju.explorer’, shows an eight-lane traffic jam packed with cars, bikes and buses crawling bumper-to-bumper. At first glance, many assumed it was yet another snapshot of Bengaluru’s infamous traffic gridlocks on ORR.

However, the creator clarified that the photo was taken in Hyderabad, specifically on the stretch from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad to Mindspace Business Park, a major IT corridor known for intense rush-hour congestion.

The picture later resurfaced on X after being reposted by several Bengaluru-focused accounts, sparking confusion and banter as users debated its origin. Many were quick to joke that the jam “felt too familiar,” while others expressed surprise that Hyderabad’s tech hubs now resemble Bengaluru’s peak-hour bottlenecks.

The photo has since gone viral across platforms, with netizens comparing traffic woes in both cities, and some even declaring that Hyderabad may be “catching up fast” with India’s tech capital in all the wrong ways.