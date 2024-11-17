Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

This Bengaluru exhibition highlights issues on climate, change, gender, caste realities

PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Nov 17, 2024 01:00 PM IST

The COP29 meet in Baku sees Greenpeace India and MAP unveil an exhibition focused on climate vulnerabilities tied to gender, class, and caste.

As global leaders discuss climate change concerns and targets at COP29 meet in Baku, Greenpeace India and the Museum of Art and Photography (MAP) are hosting an exhibition exploring the intersections between climate, gender, class and caste.

The Museum of Memories showcases personal narratives, while interactive events offer insights into the climate crisis, ending on November 17. (Representative image)
The Museum of Memories showcases personal narratives, while interactive events offer insights into the climate crisis, ending on November 17. (Representative image)

Titled ‘Climate at the margins: Gender, class and caste vulnerabilities’, the highlight of the exhibition is a digital museum, called Museum of Memories, which tells real stories of people who endured extreme weather events in different parts of India.

“We combined various visual and storytelling techniques with the museum’s technology to sensitively bring these stories to life. News about climate disasters often reduces the damage to numbers and statistics. Through this exhibition, we had the opportunity to share the raw, human stories behind those numbers,” said Sabari Venu, the curator of the exhibition. According to him, the exhibition travelled to Chennai and Delhi, before Bengaluru.

Part of the exhibition is an interactive event called Story Circles, where community storytellers share personal experiences of loss, hope, and resilience in the face of the climate crisis, said Venu, adding that an immersive virtual reality video is also on display allowing viewers to experience the beauty and fragility of the Sundarbans through the story of Badal Das, a local fisherman.

“Museum of Memories highlights a vital truth: those most affected by climate disasters are often the least responsible for them. As the fossil fuel industry continues to profit without any accountability, communities on the front lines are in increasingly urgent need of support to adapt,” said Amruta SN, Climate Campaigner at Greenpeace India. The two-day exhibition will conclude on November 17.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //