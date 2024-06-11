 This video sums up Bengaluru's weather in 30 seconds | Watch | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
This video sums up Bengaluru's weather in 30 seconds | Watch

ByYamini C S
Jun 11, 2024 08:24 PM IST

A social media post on Bengaluru's abrupt weather changes is making the rounds, prompting laughs on the internet.

Bengaluru, known for its moderate and pleasant weather, has often surprised residents with sudden and drastic changes in weather conditions within the span of a few hours. What begins as a typical sunny day quickly escalates into a meteorological rollercoaster, leaving residents baffled and unprepared.

The video depicts how Bengaluru's weather changes suddenly and abruptly from a clear blue sky to spells of rain within an instant.(X)
Many days commence with clear skies and a gentle breeze. However, as the afternoon progresses, dark clouds loom ominously on the horizon, signaling an impending shift in weather patterns. Some residents have even joked that the city experiences all seasons within a day.

Echoing the same, Saumil Tripathi, founder of Grapevine - an app to discuss career advice, salary details, among other things - took to social media to share a timelapse video depicting the sudden changes in Bengaluru's weather.

“This 30 second Timelapse taken from the office will sum up the weather in @peakbengaluru. (Watch till the 20 second mark),” he wrote. The video shows a clear blue sky with a spatter of clouds, which changes into darker clouds and abrupt showers within an instant.

The post garnered more than 23,400 views at the time this article was being written. It also prompted several hilarious reactions from the internet, with one user writing, “All I am interested to know is - whether you were able to reach home on time beating the unprecedented ORR traffic after this evening drizzle?”

‘Peak Bengaluru’, an account that shares Bengaluru-related posts, specifically on the city's tech and start-up culture, also commented on the post.

News / Cities / Bengaluru / This video sums up Bengaluru's weather in 30 seconds | Watch
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
