This video sums up Bengaluru's weather in 30 seconds | Watch
A social media post on Bengaluru's abrupt weather changes is making the rounds, prompting laughs on the internet.
Bengaluru, known for its moderate and pleasant weather, has often surprised residents with sudden and drastic changes in weather conditions within the span of a few hours. What begins as a typical sunny day quickly escalates into a meteorological rollercoaster, leaving residents baffled and unprepared.
ALSO READ | Over 2,000 citizens oppose felling of 33,000 trees for Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project: Report
Many days commence with clear skies and a gentle breeze. However, as the afternoon progresses, dark clouds loom ominously on the horizon, signaling an impending shift in weather patterns. Some residents have even joked that the city experiences all seasons within a day.
Echoing the same, Saumil Tripathi, founder of Grapevine - an app to discuss career advice, salary details, among other things - took to social media to share a timelapse video depicting the sudden changes in Bengaluru's weather.
ALSO READ | Bengaluru-based cinematographer Nethra Gururaj selected for 2024 Oscar Academy Gold Rising Program
“This 30 second Timelapse taken from the office will sum up the weather in @peakbengaluru. (Watch till the 20 second mark),” he wrote. The video shows a clear blue sky with a spatter of clouds, which changes into darker clouds and abrupt showers within an instant.
The post garnered more than 23,400 views at the time this article was being written. It also prompted several hilarious reactions from the internet, with one user writing, “All I am interested to know is - whether you were able to reach home on time beating the unprecedented ORR traffic after this evening drizzle?”
ALSO READ | Successful mango mela in Bengaluru sees 500 tonnes sold: Report
‘Peak Bengaluru’, an account that shares Bengaluru-related posts, specifically on the city's tech and start-up culture, also commented on the post.
Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.