Three arrested for Bajrang Dal activist Harsha's murder: K'taka home minister

Three people have been arrested in the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Shivamogga district of Karnataka.

“We have arrested 3 people. As per my information, 5 people are involved in this murder,” Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra told news agency ANI.

Jnanendra said he met the family of Harsha and assured them about bringing culprits to book. “We don't want to disclose anything further at this point,” he added.

The Karnataka home minister said that the situation in Shivamogga is under control and police officials have been instructed to maintain law and order.

Earlier in the day, violence erupted during the Bajrang Dal activist's funeral in which three people were injured, news agency PTI reported.

The miscreants pelted stones, ransacked shops and torched vehicles while the body of Harsha was being taken from the district hospital.

“At present, everything is under control in Shivamogga. 200 more police personnel were sent from Bengaluru. 1200 already stationed. RAF is also present there. We've instructed SPs of other districts as well to closely monitor the situation,” Araga Jnanendra also told ANI.

On Sunday, 23-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was stabbed to death at around 9pm at the Ravi Varma lane in Bharathi Colony in Shivamogga district. The reason behind the murder was not immediately known.

Section 144 has been imposed across Shivamogga and schools and colleges have been closed for two days.

The Bajrang Dal activist's murder also triggered a war of words in Karnataka. State rural development and panchayat raj minister Raj Eshwarappa has blamed Muslim goons for Harsha's murder. Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar slammed Eshwarappa's allegation by saying that the minister does not have common sense.