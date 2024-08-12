Tungabhadra dam gate washes away in Karnataka, posing flood risk to three states

On Saturday night, the crest gate of the Tungabhadra Dam in Karnataka was washed away due to a broken chain link, creating significant flood risks for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Officials reported that gate number 19 was lost to the force of the floodwaters and warned of potential further damage to the dam. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar announced that two contractor firms have been engaged to repair the damaged gate.(PTI)

A flood warning has been issued downstream of the Pampa Sagar Dam on the Tungabhadra River in Koppal following the failure of the 19th crust gate, which has caused a substantial release of water, news agency PTI reported.

READ | Bengaluru rain: Man stuck in traffic for 3 hours amid severe waterlogging, cops get down to business, clear roads

Officials from the water resources department have indicated that to facilitate repairs, the reservoir’s water level must be reduced from its current capacity of 105 TMC to between 65 and 55 TMC. To address the issue urgently, the department has opened all but five of the crust gates, with a current discharge rate of 89,000 cusecs.

On Sunday, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar announced that two contractor firms have been contacted to repair the damaged gate. After visiting the site, Shivakumar expressed concerns about potential additional damage to the dam following the loss of the 19th gate.

READ | Karnataka Minister seeks industry leaders' support in Wayanad landslide relief efforts

He also noted that Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana are collaborating on the situation. Residents within a two-kilometre radius of the river have been advised to stay alert and avoid approaching the water.

"We have informed two experienced contractors about it and provided them designs. Their team too visited this place in the night. They are also trying to restore the gate of the dam," the DCM said, as quoted by the agency.

READ | Bengaluru roads waterlogged after thunderstorms hit city, commuters irked on Monday morning

"There is an emergency situation, we will not allow anyone to visit here. There is a technical aspect and this dam is a national property. We will work to protect this dam. Sometimes these accidents happen. Our first work is to solve this problem," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)