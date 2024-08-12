Bengaluru rain: Man stuck in traffic for 3 hours amid severe waterlogging, cops get down to business, clear roads

A relentless downpour overnight has led to severe waterlogging and significant traffic congestion across Bengaluru this morning. The city’s roads have turned into virtual rivers, with many areas experiencing knee-deep water, disrupting daily commutes and causing widespread inconvenience. #Bengalururains trended on X, and social media was abuzz with posts on the city's crumbling infrastructure that residents face every monsoon.

Authorities have issued advisories for residents to avoid unnecessary travel and to exercise caution on the roads. Public transport services, including buses, are experiencing delays and disruptions. Local residents have shared their frustration on social media, highlighting the impact of the rain on their daily routines.

Many have called for improvements in drainage infrastructure and better urban planning to mitigate the effects of such severe weather events in the future.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have also urged commuters to use alternative routes where possible and to avoid low-lying areas that are prone to flooding.

“Manic Monday,” a user wrote on social media platform X, sharing a picture of traffic congestion.

“Hope u packed enough breakfast + lunch and maybe dinner for the loong ride to work today ?” another wrote, to which a user replied, “You can plan for your intakes. How about natures call. Had a very bad day in bus from Electronic City to Silk Board took 3 hrs. In the bus there are lot of aged travellers also finding very difficult.”

Meanwhile, the Whitefield Traffic Police alerted residents on X, posting, “Dear Commuters, Watch out for the Rain and Road conditions, drive carefully and cautiously. We are out here to assist you with the traffic movement. Kindly co-operate.”

Traffic cops also ended up assisting in road clearance. “Measures taken to remove the water logging at Varthur Katte road/ varthur lake road,” a post said.

Every monsoon, Bengaluru sees severe inundation on its streets, blocking vehicular movement and giving way to the resultant traffic jams.