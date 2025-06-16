Twist in Bengaluru Rapido assault case: CCTV shows woman hit biker first amid heated argument

A dramatic twist has emerged in the recent viral video case involving a Rapido bike taxi driver allegedly assaulting a woman commuter in Bengaluru, after CCTV footage surfaced showing the woman striking the driver first during a confrontation. The new CCTV footage shows woman attacking the biker first in Bengaluru.

Also Read - 'Difficult but helpless': Uber responds on Karnataka government's ban on bike taxis

The incident, which took place near a footwear showroom in Jayanagar, drew widespread attention after a bystander-recorded video showed the driver slapping the woman, causing her to fall. The footage, which sparked outrage on social media, led to the driver’s arrest and an initial non-cognizable report (NCR) being filed by the police. Authorities are now considering escalating the complaint into an FIR due to the public outcry.

Take a look at the video

However, the narrative began to shift when another CCTV clip surfaced online a few hours later, showing the woman hitting the driver first during what appears to be a heated argument. In response, the arrested driver released a video statement offering his side of the story.

Speaking to India Today, the Rapido driver claimed that the commuter was aggressive from the start. “She booked the ride at 9 am. From the moment I picked her up, she was speaking rudely and giving me instructions in an unpleasant tone,” he alleged, adding that the trip had become tense long before the physical confrontation.

Also Read - Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line briefly disrupts, services restored after 3-minute delay

According to reports, the woman had initially confronted the driver for rash driving, which triggered the argument caught on camera. Though several bystanders were present at the scene, no one intervened during the altercation. The woman was initially hesitant to file a police complaint but was later persuaded to do so.

As the case continues to unfold, the conflicting accounts and new video evidence have added complexity to what was initially seen as a one-sided assault. The Bengaluru police are now verifying the footage and reassessing the incident based on the latest developments.