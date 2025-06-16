'Difficult but helpless': Uber responds on Karnataka government's ban on bike taxis

Ride-hailing giant Uber has officially suspended its bike taxi operations across Karnataka starting June 16, following a directive from the Karnataka High Court that upheld the state government’s decision to ban such services until a regulatory framework is in place. Karnataka government has banned bike taxis across the state, starting from June 16. (Photo: HT)

In a statement, Uber said the decision to halt the service was difficult but necessary, expressing concern over the wide-ranging impact on both commuters and drivers. "This will negatively impact the many thousands of riders who rely on bike taxis for their daily mobility needs, as well as the many thousands of drivers who depend on the service for their livelihood,” the company stated.

Karnataka government orders bike taxis to go off from the road today

Uber’s move follows a broader crackdown by the Karnataka government on unregulated bike taxi services. Aggregators had been offering low-cost two-wheeler rides without formal approval under the Motor Vehicles Act, prompting the state transport department to clamp down on operations citing safety, insurance, and licensing issues.

Uber said it remains committed to working with the state government to develop a robust and progressive policy for bike taxi services. “We will continue engaging with the Government of Karnataka to help shape a progressive policy framework that enables safe, accessible, and affordable mobility options for everyone,” the company added.

The suspension comes amid growing tension between tech-driven transport aggregators and regulatory authorities. While companies like Uber and Rapido have consistently argued that bike taxis offer an affordable last-mile connectivity solution in congested cities like Bengaluru, state officials have maintained that unregulated services pose risks to passengers and violate transport norms.

Commuters, especially in urban areas like Bengaluru, are expected to feel the pinch, as bike taxis have been a preferred option for beating traffic and reaching destinations quickly and cheaply. Many drivers, too, now face uncertainty, with their primary source of income temporarily taken away.