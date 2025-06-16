Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Karnataka BJP to hold state-wide protest on June 17 over Bengaluru stampede, demands resignations of CM and Deputy CM

ByHT News Desk
Jun 16, 2025 04:10 PM IST

The BJP plans a state-wide protest on June 17 demanding accountability from the Congress government for a stampede in Bengaluru that killed 11. 

The Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to launch a state-wide protest on Tuesday, June 17, demanding accountability from the Congress-led state government for the recent stampede incident in Bengaluru that claimed 11 lives. Originally planned for June 13, the protest was deferred to respect the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash, which occurred the same day.

A total of 11 people died in Bengaluru stampede that happened in Chinnaswamy stadium. (AFP)
A total of 11 people died in Bengaluru stampede that happened in Chinnaswamy stadium. (AFP)

'You're a parcel now': Rapido's workaround sparks laughter online after Karnataka bans bike taxis

The BJP has intensified its criticism of the Siddaramaiah government, accusing it of gross negligence and demanding the resignation of both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar. The stampede took place during the IPL victory celebrations for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) near the Chinnaswamy Stadium, drawing large crowds without sufficient safety measures in place.

R Ashok writes to CM Siddaramaiah

Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R. Ashok, has also written to the Chief Minister, urging him to convene an emergency three-day session of the State Legislature. The objective, he said, is to hold a detailed discussion on the causes of the tragedy and the urgent need to strengthen public safety infrastructure.

Bengaluru Rapido driver slaps woman after argument in Jayanagar, caught on camera

In his letter, Ashok raised serious concerns over lapses in crowd control and the alleged mishandling of the situation by the administration. “There is growing public anxiety and mistrust regarding the government’s post-incident actions. Instead of transparency, we are seeing attempts to shield influential figures while scapegoating lower-level officials,” he stated.

Ashok further criticized the existence of multiple probes into the stampede, calling it a tactic to blur accountability and confuse the public. He stressed that the legislature must deliberate on several key points — including improving crowd management at public events, ensuring proper medical treatment and compensation for victims, and setting up mechanisms to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 16, 2025
