Karnataka BJP to hold state-wide protest on June 17 over Bengaluru stampede, demands resignations of CM and Deputy CM

The Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to launch a state-wide protest on Tuesday, June 17, demanding accountability from the Congress-led state government for the recent stampede incident in Bengaluru that claimed 11 lives. Originally planned for June 13, the protest was deferred to respect the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash, which occurred the same day. A total of 11 people died in Bengaluru stampede that happened in Chinnaswamy stadium. (AFP)

The BJP has intensified its criticism of the Siddaramaiah government, accusing it of gross negligence and demanding the resignation of both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar. The stampede took place during the IPL victory celebrations for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) near the Chinnaswamy Stadium, drawing large crowds without sufficient safety measures in place.

R Ashok writes to CM Siddaramaiah

Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R. Ashok, has also written to the Chief Minister, urging him to convene an emergency three-day session of the State Legislature. The objective, he said, is to hold a detailed discussion on the causes of the tragedy and the urgent need to strengthen public safety infrastructure.

In his letter, Ashok raised serious concerns over lapses in crowd control and the alleged mishandling of the situation by the administration. “There is growing public anxiety and mistrust regarding the government’s post-incident actions. Instead of transparency, we are seeing attempts to shield influential figures while scapegoating lower-level officials,” he stated.

Ashok further criticized the existence of multiple probes into the stampede, calling it a tactic to blur accountability and confuse the public. He stressed that the legislature must deliberate on several key points — including improving crowd management at public events, ensuring proper medical treatment and compensation for victims, and setting up mechanisms to prevent such tragedies in the future.