'You’re a parcel now’: Rapido’s workaround sparks laughter online after Karnataka bans bike taxis

With the Karnataka government’s ban on bike taxi services taking effect from June 16, app-based aggregators like Uber and Rapido have withdrawn the option to book two-wheeler rides on their platforms. However, the ban appears to have prompted a clever workaround. On Sunday, users noticed a new feature popping up on the Rapido and Uber apps—services labelled "Bike Parcel" or "Moto Courier"—seemingly a delivery service, but one that has sparked considerable chatter online. Bike taxis in Karnataka are banned from June 16. (Photo: Reddit (For representational purposes only))

Several social media users speculated that the move was a creative loophole to continue bike taxi operations under a different name. One user shared a screenshot of the app with the caption, “Since Karnataka HC has banned bike taxis, Rapido is offering you to become a parcel and get delivered.” Another joked, “Karnataka HC: bans bike taxis. Rapido: Fine. You're not a passenger, you're a parcel now. Me: Sitting sideways like a courier bag—‘Bhaiya, handle with care likhna mat bhoolna.'"

The internet was quick to respond with a mix of humour and admiration for the ingenuity of these services. One tweet read, “Rapido bikers rocked, government shocked,” while another joked, “Imagine texting your boss, ‘I’m on the way sir, here’s your courier tracking number.’” Some even called on others to find more "creative loopholes" to bring bike taxis back unofficially.

Despite the light-hearted commentary online, the ban is a serious policy move. The Karnataka High Court recently upheld the state government’s directive to suspend bike taxi services until comprehensive regulations are in place to govern their operation.

In an official statement, Rapido said: “While we deeply believe in the value bike taxis bring to daily commuters, we respect the law and will fully abide by the directive. We remain committed to the communities we serve and hopeful for a future where convenient, affordable mobility is accessible to all.”