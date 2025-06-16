‘This is Kannada land’: Bengaluru senior confronts shop owner over English-only signboard. Video

A fresh language-related confrontation has surfaced in Bengaluru, where a senior citizen and a businesswoman clashed over compliance with the BBMP's language policy for commercial signage. The heated exchange, which took place in the city’s Begur locality, has now gone viral on social media, once again highlighting the simmering tensions over linguistic identity in Karnataka. A senior citizen in Bengaluru confronted a businesswoman for not having 60% Kannada on name board.

The argument stemmed from a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) rule mandating that 60% of text on all business signboards be in Kannada. The elderly man confronted the business owner, pointing out that her establishment's nameboard did not adhere to the required language ratio.

In a video capturing the verbal spat, the woman accused the man of harassment. “This man here is torturing me and asking me to change my name board. Aren’t we living in India? Who are you to question me?” she asked while recording the video.

In response, the man calmly said, “Yes, this is India, but this is also Karnataka—Kannada land. And here, the rule is clear: nameboards must have 60% Kannada. I am a Kannadiga and I’m only asking for what the law mandates.” He left the premises shortly after, avoiding further escalation.

The incident has stirred widespread debate online. While some supported the woman’s frustration, many social media users backed the senior citizen, accusing the business owner of being dismissive and disrespectful toward local language and regulations.

A user wrote, “This is not harassment. It’s about following rules. Why such resistance to using a South Indian language?” Another commenter emphasized, “If implementing rules is harassment, then we might as well live in a lawless society.”

Others underlined the cultural and administrative significance of state languages. “India is divided into states based on language. Rules of the land must be respected. If you live in Karnataka, you need to honour Kannada,” one post read.