Monday, Jun 16, 2025
Bengaluru techie regrets choosing city over job abroad due to traffic woes: 'Had enough'

ByHT News Desk
Jun 16, 2025 12:47 PM IST

 The Bengaluru techie noted that even coworkers who live within 500 metres of the office prefer long walks over ride-hailing cabs.

A Bengaluru-based techie’s post on X has gone viral after he expressed deep regret over choosing the city over international job opportunities, citing unbearable traffic and declining quality of work life as key reasons.

Despite having a hybrid work setup, the Bengaluru techie lamented that he and his colleagues face the same gridlock.(PTI)
“The traffic situation in Bangalore is incomprehensible,” he wrote. “I leave for office at 9 or 9:30 am and reach around 12 pm! Irrespective of when I leave. It’s only a 6 km ride.”

He added that the stress of driving in such conditions has forced him to rely on cab services like Uber, costing 500– 600 per ride during peak hours. “Can’t even think about taking my own car and driving in such stress,” he said.

Check out his post here:

The post struck a chord with many X users.(X)
Despite having a hybrid work setup, the techie lamented that he and his colleagues face the same gridlock “every other morning,” impacting productivity and motivation. “Takes all the energy and motivation of working hard out of the picture,” he wrote, adding that “focus work” is only possible from home.

Highlighting the sheer absurdity of the situation, he noted that even coworkers who live within 500 metres of the office prefer long walks in traffic over hailing cabs. “This is completely unacceptable for a city like Bangalore. I chose this city about 10 years ago over international opportunities and now I have had enough.”

(Also Read: Bengaluru lecturer asked to resign for speaking in Kannada, issue later resolved)

How did X users react?

The post struck a chord with many X users, who shared their own frustrations with Bengaluru’s worsening commute.

“I don’t live in Bengaluru but I have to visit once every few months. During my stay I start very early (around 7/7.30 am) to beat the traffic,” one user wrote, admitting how difficult it is to sustain such a routine.

Another user took aim at the city’s autorickshaw culture, “Bangalore autos don’t look for passengers. They look for control. They wait, they watch, they wait till you break.

Go to Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, autos pull up before you even raise a hand. Here, you open 3 apps, throw in a fat tip, maybe even pray.

You’re not booking a ride in Bangalore. You’re begging a ride.”

(Also Read: Rapido suspends bike taxi service in Karnataka, rolls out ‘bike parcel’ service)

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
