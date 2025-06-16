Bengaluru Rapido driver slaps woman after argument in Jayanagar, caught on camera

A video of a Rapido bike taxi driver slapping a woman in Bengaluru’s Jayanagar has surfaced online, prompting police to initiate a probe into the incident that occurred three days ago. The driver allegedly slapped the woman during the argument, causing her to fall to the ground.(X/@nikeshs86)

According to an India Today report, the incident began when the woman confronted the driver for alleged rash driving near a footwear showroom in the busy commercial locality.

The driver slapped the woman during the argument, causing her to fall to the ground, an act captured in a video filmed by a passerby that is now widely circulating on social media.

In the video, several bystanders can be seen witnessing the assault, though no one appears to intervene. Police said the woman was initially reluctant to approach authorities but was later convinced to file a formal complaint, the report added.

According to the publication, an NCR (Non-Cognizable Report) was initially registered, but with the video now circulating widely online, police officials confirmed that they are considering converting the case into an FIR.

Rapido suspends bike taxi service in Karnataka

The incident comes amid ban on bike taxi services in Karnataka. The move follows a Karnataka High Court ruling that upheld the government’s directive to suspend bike taxi services until a proper regulatory framework is established.

The ban has dealt a significant blow to app-based platforms like Rapido, Ola, and Uber, which had been offering two-wheeler rides in urban centres like Bengaluru.

Rapido, a leading player in the segment, responded by disabling its bike taxi option for users in Karnataka. Instead, the app now features a “bike parcel” service, along with a message notifying users of the change.

“Starting June 16, 2025, our Bike Taxi services in Karnataka will be paused in compliance with recent High Court orders,” Rapido stated on its platform.

“While we deeply believe in the value bike taxis bring to daily commuters, we respect the law and will fully abide by the directive. We remain committed to the communities we serve and hopeful for a future where convenient, affordable mobility is accessible to all,” the message added.

