Ola, Uber, Rapido bike taxis banned in Karnataka starting today: ‘Not a side income, this is how we survive,’ say driver

Bike taxis will no longer be allowed to operate in Karnataka starting Monday, following the Karnataka High Court’s refusal to stay a state government order banning their services. The move comes as a major setback to thousands of gig workers, especially in Bengaluru.

The move comes as a major setback to thousands of gig workers, especially in Bengaluru, where bike taxis like Ola, Uber and Rapido had become a popular mode of transport.

In response, the Namma Bike Taxi Association has written to Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, urging his intervention to protect the livelihoods of over one lakh gig workers across Karnataka who depend on bike taxi services for their daily income, news agency PTI reported.

(Also Read: Bengaluru's Lalbagh likely to ban all photoshoots amid concerns over ecology, public decency: Report)

"Over 1,00,000 gig workers in Bengaluru and across Karnataka are losing our right to earn and feed our families because of a blanket ban on bike taxi services. As their collective voice, this is an appeal to you to stop this ban and help us earn our daily bread with dignity," the Association wrote in its letter.

The letter highlights the challenges faced by bike taxi riders, many of whom are students, daily-wage workers, and sole breadwinners in their families. "Some of us work all 7 days, covering 10–12 hours a day, just to feed our families. We ride in the hot sun, heavy rain, and traffic to keep the city moving. Bike taxis are not a side income. They are how we survive,” the Association said.

While concerns over safety, helmet quality, and lack of regulation have been raised by the government in defence of the ban, the Association argued that the solution lies in introducing clear licensing, training, and insurance frameworks, not in stripping workers of their only source of income.

“Under your leadership, Karnataka has brought important steps for gig workers: social security rules, welfare boards, insurance. These gave us hope. But today, this hope is breaking. What is the use of benefits if we are not even allowed to work?" the letter asked.

'8 crore trips a year'

The Association also flagged the impact on commuters, noting that bike taxis provide affordable, last-mile connectivity, especially in areas with limited public transport. “We do nearly 8 crore trips in a year. Who will help these riders now?” they questioned.

Urging the government to engage with drivers instead of shutting down the service entirely, the letter concluded, “Talk to us. Help us find a way so that passengers can travel safely, rules are followed, and our families can survive.”

(With PTI inputs)

(Also Read: Bengaluru court orders travel firm to refund ₹1.5 lakh to a man lured by fake lucky draw)