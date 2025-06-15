Bengaluru's Lalbagh likely to ban all photoshoots amid concerns over ecology, public decency: Report

After Cubbon Park, Bengaluru’s iconic Lalbagh Botanical Garden is now preparing to clamp down on all kinds of photo and video shoots, including wedding shoots, baby portfolios, fashion photography, Instagram reels, and commercial film productions, reported The Times of India. The horticulture department is in the final stages of drafting a proposal that could soon restrict such activities within the heritage garden’s premises. Lal Bagh park in Bengaluru (X/@aditi1002)

According to the report, the move aims to protect the park’s delicate ecosystem and ensure that the space remains accessible and comfortable for regular visitors. “Lalbagh is not merely a recreational space—it’s a biodiversity hotspot that must be preserved,” said a senior official from the horticulture department is quoted as a saying.

M Jagadish, joint director (parks and gardens), confirmed to the publication that the department is working on a formal proposal, following the footsteps of the recent restrictions imposed at Cubbon Park. “We are aligning with the expert committee’s suggestions to adopt a conservation-first approach at Lalbagh as well,” he said.

Committee flags various concerns

The committee, led by former IFS officer and ecologist A.N. Yellappa Reddy, has raised multiple red flags. Loud noises and artificial lighting commonly used during shoots can disturb bees, butterflies, and nesting birds. In one incident, a swarm of bees attacked visitors after being agitated by strong flashlights during a shoot.

Beyond environmental disruption, the committee has also flagged public decency concerns. Officials have received complaints about inappropriate poses and public costume changes during photoshoots, which many families and senior citizens have found disturbing. In some instances, photographers and subjects were spotted climbing trees or trampling on flowerbeds, causing physical damage to plants and landscaping.

The department has emphasized that this is not a move to restrict leisure photography by everyday visitors, but an effort to strike a balance between public enjoyment and ecological responsibility. Once finalized, the proposed rules are expected to bring stricter guidelines or a complete ban on organised shoots at Lalbagh.