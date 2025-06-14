‘They solve Bengaluru’s traffic crisis’: Chorus grows online as Karnataka bans bike taxis

The Karnataka High Court on Friday upheld an earlier order by a single-judge bench mandating the suspension of bike taxi operations in the state from June 16, triggering widespread criticism on social media. The ruling, which follows a legal battle involving major operators like Rapido, Uber, and Ola, has sparked a wave of frustration among commuters, entrepreneurs, and public figures — many of whom are now urging the state government to rethink its stance, at least for Bengaluru. There has been massive uproar online against bike taxi ban in Karnataka. (Photo: HT)

The initial six-week grace period for bike taxi operators to wind down services was to end in May. However, in response to pleas from the platforms, the court had extended the deadline to June 15. With the latest decision refusing to delay the suspension any further, these services will now come to a halt across Karnataka starting Sunday.

Bike taxis are solution, not problem, say citizens

Bengaluru, infamous for its chronic traffic congestion, has seen bike taxis emerge as a convenient and cost-effective mobility option. For many daily commuters, they’ve provided a crucial alternative to overcrowded public transport and slow-moving traffic.

Social media has since exploded with posts supporting bike taxis. Former Infosys CFO T.V. Mohandas Pai took to X (formerly Twitter), tagging key state ministers and the chief minister. “Please allow bike taxis in Bengaluru. They offer jobs, ease traffic, and help citizens. Our Metro is delayed, bus services are inadequate, and we can’t afford more personal vehicles,” Pai wrote, calling the move "anti-citizen" and urging intervention from Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar and IT Minister Priyank Kharge.

Several users echoed this sentiment, highlighting the utility of bike taxis for urban India. “Bengaluru’s traffic woes can be tackled by services like Rapido — affordable, quick, and efficient. Why reject a working solution?” one post read.

Others emphasized the socioeconomic value of bike taxis, especially for students and gig workers. “Legalize them like autos — only KA-registered yellow-board bikes. These services helped struggling youths pay for college, cover EMIs, and manage daily expenses. Don't take that away,” a user wrote.

Some citizens drew comparisons with global cities, asking Karnataka to take cues from successful two-wheeler taxi ecosystems in Southeast Asia. “Jakarta relies on ojek (bike taxis). Bengaluru should too. We should look to Asia-Pacific models, not other Indian states,” another post said.