Chitradurga , Two transgenders were booked for allegedly forcing a 22-year-old man to undergo gender reassignment surgery without his consent after abducting, confining and assaulting him, police said on Saturday.

Two transgenders booked for allegedly forcing man to undergo gender reassignment surgery

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The aggrieved person was running a small flower business in Chitradurga for about four years after renting a house, they said.

The incident allegedly occurred on September 1, but the person's family knew about it later; his father filed a complaint with the police on October 9, police said.

According to the FIR, the complainant alleged that his son became acquainted with a transgender person while supplying flowers for prayers.

He alleged that she and another transgender person forced his son to wear women's clothes and dance despite his objections.

On September 1, the two allegedly covered his face with a veil, took him in a vehicle to an unidentified hospital in Davanagere and had surgery performed on his genitals without his consent, the complaint stated.

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{{^usCountry}} The man was subsequently confined to a room in Budranagar near Stadium Road in Chitradurga, where the accused allegedly locked him inside while leaving, it alleged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The man was subsequently confined to a room in Budranagar near Stadium Road in Chitradurga, where the accused allegedly locked him inside while leaving, it alleged. {{/usCountry}}

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The complainant further alleged that on September 11, one of the accused placed embers close to the surgical wound during a ritual, causing burn injuries to both his son's thighs. She also allegedly assaulted him when he cried out in pain, the FIR said.

On September 29, the accused allegedly released him and told him to beg for alms at Challakere Circle in Chitradurga town, the complaint stated.

The man later called his family, saying he was unable to walk and was experiencing bleeding and weakness. His parents took him to a private hospital in Jajur for treatment, a senior police officer said.

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He was subsequently admitted to Parashurampura Government Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment, he said.

Following the complaint, a case was registered at Parashurampura police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those relating to unlawful assembly, assault, wrongful confinement, abduction, criminal conspiracy, trafficking of a person, among other sections, the police said.

"Based on the complaint, we have registered the case, and efforts are being made to trace and arrest the two transgenders in connection with the incident," the officer added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.