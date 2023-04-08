Under PM Modi's leadership development will speed up in Karnataka: Piyush Goyal

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 8 (ANI): Union minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that a good and strong single-party government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will help transform and speed up the developmental process in Karnataka. Piyush Goyal also said that under the governance of Prime Minister Modi a strong macroeconomic foundation has been set on which the country can grow for decades in the future. (Twitter/PiyushGoyal)

While addressing the gathering at the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) in Bengaluru, he said, "A good and strong single-party government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will help transform and speed up the developmental process in Karnataka. Let us work together to make India a global power".

In this regard, he also took to Twitter and said, "Today, India is the most sought-after country under PM Narendra Modi's leadership. At The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce & Industry, (I) reiterated how the double-engine Govt will ensure growth & development in the state."

Piyush Goyal said that advancements in the technology sector are helping India make a name among global economies.

"Bengaluru created UPI which today has become the envy of the world. We are creating milestone records with our UPI transactions almost every month. ONDC is aimed at democratising e-commerce, so small businesses get the chance to offer their goods & services.

"The world today looks up to India as the bright spot that will drive global growth & economies around the globe given the huge delta of opportunities we have in India," he added.

On this occasion, he also said that under the governance of Prime Minister Modi a strong macroeconomic foundation has been set on which the country can grow for decades in the future.

"What did the Modi government do in the last 9 years? We created a strong macroeconomic foundation on which the country can grow for decades in the future. Countries that had the least inflation are today grappling with double-digit inflation whereas India which earlier had double-digit inflation has seen the lowest inflation in 9 years of the Modi Govt," he said.

"Despite the ongoing global crisis RBI Governer yesterday complimented the collective efforts of the Modi Govt and the regulators have decided to maintain policy rates and not increase them," he added.

He further mentioned that due to the current government policies global investors are attracted towards India.

"PM Narendra Modi while strengthening India's economy has looked at a holistic and inclusive vision. In the last 9 years, we have seen record FDI, low inflation and export growth. The investors are coming to India for R&D, and manufacturing, and to enjoy the benefits of India's talent pool. Certainly, India is the most sought-after country in PM Narendra Modi's leadership," he said.

Piyush Goyal further stated that Union Government took every necessary step for the nation during the pandemic.

He said, "As we strengthened our economy we also took care of 140 Cr Indians. There was a time when India grappled with food, clothing and shelter issues. Education and healthcare were a matter of privilege".

"PM Narendra Modi who himself worked as a karyakarta, risen through the ranks, knew the needs of Indians. Therefore his focus in 9 years was to ensure holistic growth. He ensured no family sleeps hungry in the country. There have been no reported starvation deaths in the remotest corners of India during the pandemic," he added.

He also said that Modi Government worked on strengthening the infrastructure of the basic amenities in the country.

"A basic amenity like a toilet was not available in the country. The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan was instrumental in ensuring that no sister has to live a life of indignity in our country. PM Modi's efforts to ensure electricity reaches every village, women get cooking gas cylinders, people have shelter & low-cost healthcare, and free education for young children, we have now a nation of aspirational young boys & girls," he said.

Union Minister Goyal mentioned that today the world looks towards India after the efforts the Modi government took in the vaccination programme.

"We indigenously created vaccines, which saved our people and also people from many other countries. As we have PM Narendra Modi as our leader, who believes in 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', the world looks up to India today".